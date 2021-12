The fintech space looked promising heading into 2021, but despite its recent descent, it presents investors with an opportune buy-the-dip play. Digital payments were a hot commodity during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but a risk-on sentiment gaining steam in 2021 may have changed that tune. Investors were expecting that contact-less payments would drive the prices of fintech stocks higher, and they did, but maybe to frothy valuations.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO