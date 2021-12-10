Watch: Jake DeBrusk's dad calls his goal against hometown Oilers

There hasn't been a whole lot of news when it comes to a possible Jake DeBrusk over the last few days. What there has been is some pretty solid play from DeBrusk, who remains a Bruin and remains in the lineup for the time being.

In Thursday's 3-2 win over Edmonton, DeBrusk scored his second goal since his trade request was made public last week. After the Bruins forced an Oilers turnover, DeBrusk collected a nice pass from Taylor Hall and roofed a shot over Stuart Skinner's shoulder for a power-play goal.

The goal was a little extra special for DeBrusk. It was his first career goal against his hometown Oilers, and his father, Louie, was on the call for Sportsnet.

Louie DeBrusk, the Oilers' TV color commentator, kept things professional in his breakdown of the goal, but also played proud dad, acknowledging that it felt pretty good to see DeBrusk score, especially amid all the talk around him recently.

"I'm not gonna lie, I feel pretty good about watching my kid score a goal live, calling a game, as he capitalizes on the power play and finishes that one off," Louie DeBrusk said. "Been a little bit of a tough tread for him."

Check out the DeBrusk goal and his dad's commentary here:

Of course, this isn't the first cool moment involving DeBrusk and his dad in his career. Louie was in attendance at TD Garden for DeBrusk's first career goal back in 2017 and was captured shedding a tear. Louie also got to interview DeBrusk before a game in Edmonton in 2020.

Relive both of those moments below: