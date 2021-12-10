ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch: Jake DeBrusk's dad calls his goal against hometown Oilers

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYdpH_0dJRGPzP00

There hasn't been a whole lot of news when it comes to a possible Jake DeBrusk over the last few days. What there has been is some pretty solid play from DeBrusk, who remains a Bruin and remains in the lineup for the time being.

In Thursday's 3-2 win over Edmonton, DeBrusk scored his second goal since his trade request was made public last week. After the Bruins forced an Oilers turnover, DeBrusk collected a nice pass from Taylor Hall and roofed a shot over Stuart Skinner's shoulder for a power-play goal.

The goal was a little extra special for DeBrusk. It was his first career goal against his hometown Oilers, and his father, Louie, was on the call for Sportsnet.

Louie DeBrusk, the Oilers' TV color commentator, kept things professional in his breakdown of the goal, but also played proud dad, acknowledging that it felt pretty good to see DeBrusk score, especially amid all the talk around him recently.

"I'm not gonna lie, I feel pretty good about watching my kid score a goal live, calling a game, as he capitalizes on the power play and finishes that one off," Louie DeBrusk said. "Been a little bit of a tough tread for him."

Check out the DeBrusk goal and his dad's commentary here:

Of course, this isn't the first cool moment involving DeBrusk and his dad in his career. Louie was in attendance at TD Garden for DeBrusk's first career goal back in 2017 and was captured shedding a tear. Louie also got to interview DeBrusk before a game in Edmonton in 2020.

Relive both of those moments below:

Comments / 0

Related
nhltraderumor.com

Are the Calgary Flames interested in a Jake DeBrusk trade?

A few weeks ago, NHL trade Rumors were circulating that Jack DeBrusk had requested a trade from the Boston Bruins, where he feels a change of scenery will do him well. Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now reports the Calgary Flames should contact the Boston Bruins and offer up Nikita Zadorov. The Boston defence has been lacking a towering defenceman with a physical presence and Zadorov fits that bill.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Debrusk
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Taylor Hall
FanSided

What Boston Bruins’ COVID outbreak means for Jake DeBrusk

It’s been a busy week for the Boston Bruins and they haven’t even played a game since last Saturday. Boston will be without the services of both Brad Marchand and Craig Smith as they have entered COVID-19 protocols. The earliest they can re-join the team is ahead of their Dec. 27 matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER HUGE HIT BY LOMBERG, LOMBERG FIGHTS AUBE-KUBEL

Another player stretchered from the ice in the NHL. In Sunday Night's game between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Lomberg freight-trained Jacob MacDonald, leaving him unconscious on the ice. He would eventually be stretchered off. In the meantime, Nicolas Aube-Kubel stepped up for his teammate, forcing Lomberg to fight. There was no penalty for the hit.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy