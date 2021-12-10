ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe Give Us Couple Goals During Stylish Night Out

By Sharde Gillam
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019utP_0dJRGMaS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6n16_0dJRGMaS00

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe gave us couple goals when they recently stepped out for a stylish night on the town in celebration of Nicole’s role in the new ‘Sex And The City’ reboot, ‘And Just Like That!’ The gorgeous couple took to Instagram to share their stylish looks, each posting different pictures and videos from the premiere event, with Boris calling the night a “mommy and daddy night out.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

First up, the ‘And Just Like That’ actress took to Instagram to share her stunning look, rocking a gold sequined Oscar De La Renta dress and Cartier jewelry. She wore her hair in a sleek, stylish ponytail and accessorized the look with a small, gold, square handbag and a black trenchcoat that she wore draped over her shoulders. She shared the look in an Instagram video that showed her stepping out of a room and strutting her stuff as she walked down the hallway ready for her night to begin. “ What a night,” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

Next, the actress shared an adorable video of her and her handsome hubby getting close on the dance floor as they danced the night away. Boris was all smiles as he held with his gorgeous wife, wearing a black tuxedo that he paired with a black bow tie. “Thank you my @boriskodjoe, for being here in NYC with me… for holding it all together….and for making the whole night sooooooo perfect. @Cartier also has a way of making it unforgettable….Thank You,” Nicole captioned the sweet video. Check it out below.

Boris also took to Instagram to share a sweet video of himself and his wife as they prepared for the glamorous night ahead. Here, we really got a good look at how dapper Boris looked, as he paired his look with a black trench coat to match his wife’s fly. Check out the post below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe)

One thing’s for sure, these two look good!

Nicole Ari Parker is the latest addition to the ‘Sex And The City’ reboot, ‘Just Like That,’ who joined the cast as Lisa Todd Wexley, documentarian, and mother of three who lives on Park Ave. The new series is streaming on HBO Max now.

READ MORE :

[ione_media_gallery id="60768" overlay="true"]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicole Ari Parker on Being the New Girl in ‘And Just Like That’

Click here to read the full article. Doing press for “And Just Like That” is one of the stranger experiences in Nicole Ari Parker’s professional life. Normally, episodes would’ve been shared, synopsis would be out — and the interest level would likely be, well, without a rabid fan base with utterly high expectations. Yet, even the day before the show’s premiere, the “Sex and the City” reboot has not been viewed by anyone, meaning that Parker’s job is rather difficult.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOS'Sex and the City'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Boris Kodjoe
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Max Parker
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Boriskodjoe#Cartier
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon's children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, model Beyonce's new Adidas collection: 'Welcome to the Halls of Ivy Park'

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's mini-me's, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, have been enlisted as models for Beyonce's new Adidas collection, Halls of Ivy Park. After making their joint modeling debut in the singer's star-studded advert for her newest Ivy Park drop this week, the celebrity offspring were officially welcomed into the brand via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

291
Followers
515
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy