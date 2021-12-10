ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get in Shape for Your Season With This 12-Week Conditioning Plan

By Matt Grimm
STACK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo compete with the best, you have to be in the absolute best shape you can be. Increasing your level of conditioning will help you maintain a high level of play, especially at the end of games. The better conditioned you are as an athlete, inevitably you will win more...

www.stack.com

Well+Good

Trainers Overwhelmingly Say This Move Will Get You in the Best Shape of Your Life

Call it a symptom of the Red album re-release or the All Too Well short film, but lately, I've decided there's no emotional landscape that can't be enriched by Taylor Swift. (What is it they say on Twitter? "My opinions are my own.") Just like Swift benefits every airwave, Spotify playlist, and concert venue she enters, trainers say that there's not a workout out there that can't be improved by a classic push-up. And soon you'll know why "all too well."
STACK

Why Teenage Athletes Should Lift Weights Standing Up

Most sporting activity takes place upright or moving. Teenagers spend most of their days sitting down. Lifting weights while sitting or lying down removes the need to brace and support and control. Sitting down is ideal for isolating muscles and getting bigger. High School athletes need to brace and control their body, which is essential when playing a sport. Teenage athletes should be looking to connect and synchronize different parts of their bodies when lifting weights. Standing while lifting weights will allow you to work your target muscles and several other muscles throughout your body, including your back, core, hips, and legs. Standing will also improve your overall balance and stability. Teenage athletes should be looking to connect and synchronize different parts of their bodies when lifting weights.
boxrox.com

Kettlebell Shoulder Workouts To Explode Your Conditioning

These kettlebell shoulder workouts and exercises will help you to build strength and discover imbalances in your mobility and movement. Kettlebells are excellent tools to improve stability and balance. The workouts will allow you to perform the exercises under fatigued conditions. Shoulder Workouts – Kettlebell Thruster. The kettlebell thruster takes...
STACK

How to Train as a Multi-Sport Athlete

Multi-sport athletes are on the go year round, making it difficult to specialize their training for each sport. If you play football, basketball and baseball (or any other three sports), you won’t have time to get into a sport-specific program. However, this doesn’t have to be a problem.
STACK

4 Bad Habits Ruining Your Workouts

A habit is something you do when you don’t know what you’re doing. Habits develop over time and take little energy, which is why they are easy to follow. We naturally, almost unconsciously, fall back on them—especially when we are tired. Habits can wield a powerful influence...
STACK

Justin Fields Only Needs 3 Types Of Gym Equipment In His New Home Workout Room

Athletes have become smarter with their training. They understand that their position in sport cannot be the same recipe for everyone. Quarterbacks, linemen, and wide receivers all have different training programs. Some call for power cleans and heavy deadlifts while other programs push a prowler sled. When it comes to Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears quarterback, he also sees the playing field differently in choosing to conquer it.
STACK

5 Best Stretches to Reset Your Body After Sitting for Several Hours

The vast majority of us sit far too long each day. Whether you’re an athlete in school or a weekend warrior who works throughout the week, you simply aren’t standing as much as you should. And this leads to many problems. Muscles tighten up, joints become stiff and...
STACK

How to Create the Perfect Trail Mix for Fueling On the Go

Watch a Major League Baseball game and you’re bound to see players, coaches or managers munching on sunflower seeds. Those tiny seeds, along with nuts and other seeds, are nutritional powerhouses that deliver vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory and immune-system-enhancing antioxidants, as well as fiber, protein and heart-friendly fats. According to...
STACK

Do Athletes Need Zinc Supplements?

Athletes need to pay special attention to their zinc consumption because of its critical functions in the body. This mineral is essential to maintaining good health and optimizing athletic performance. Healthy cell division and metabolism depend on having enough zinc; it aids in repairing your tissues after exercise. Zinc also plays a role in hormone production, including testosterone, essential for building lean muscle mass. You need zinc to maintain a strong heart and respiratory system and healthy cholesterol levels.
