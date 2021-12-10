Get in Shape for Your Season With This 12-Week Conditioning Plan

Most sporting activity takes place upright or moving. Teenagers spend most of their days sitting down. Lifting weights while sitting or lying down removes the need to brace and support and control. Sitting down is ideal for isolating muscles and getting bigger. High School athletes need to brace and control their body, which is essential when playing a sport. Teenage athletes should be looking to connect and synchronize different parts of their bodies when lifting weights. Standing while lifting weights will allow you to work your target muscles and several other muscles throughout your body, including your back, core, hips, and legs. Standing will also improve your overall balance and stability. Teenage athletes should be looking to connect and synchronize different parts of their bodies when lifting weights.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO