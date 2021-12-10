USDA makes $800 million available for biofuels pandemic relief

DELMARVA – The USDA is investing a large chunk of change in incentivizing farmers to produce biofuels. Up to $800 million is available through the Biofuel Producer Program. Biofuels can include things like corn and soybean crops and animal waste. Those materials are then converted into ethanol fuel, which can be used for electricity, heating, cooking, or even cleaning up oil spills. “You can use it over and over again, whereas if you’re using fossil fuels, those are used once and then it’s used up. So, it’s an incentive to make things more sustainable, if you will,” said Scott Kessel, Acting State Director for Delaware and Maryland under USDA Rural Development.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO