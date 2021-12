The MLS trade window may have only been open for a half day on Sunday, but Nashville SC took full advantage of it, making several moves with an eye toward 2022. The club announced it had acquired forward Ethan Zubak from the LA Galaxy in exchange for its 2022 first-round SuperDraft pick and acquired attacker Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution for $75,000 in GAM and an additional $75,000 if Bunbrury meets performance-based criteria with NSC.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO