CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Prices for just about everything are higher. For some area veterans, that means food can be too expensive. The Freedom Foundation food pantry in Cedar Rapids says it has seen more need in recent months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of food is up more than 6% over the past year, the largest increase in 13 years.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO