Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund declares $0.15 dividend

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) declares...

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund declares $0.066 dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declares $0.066/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 23; ex-div Dec. 22. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) had declared $0.0875/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 16; ex-div Dec. 15. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 14; ex-div Jan. 13. See PGZ Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
TPG RE Finance Trust declares $0.24 dividend and a special dividend of $0.07

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) declares $0.24/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Directors also approved an additional, non-recurring special cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. Both payable Jan. 25; for shareholders of record Dec. 29; ex-div Dec. 28. See TRTX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend...
MT, ATRA and SELB among pre market gainers

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) +23% on CRADA with U.S. Navy. IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) +16% closes $17M underwritten public offering and partial exercise of over-allotment option. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) +11%. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) +11%. Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) +11%. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) +8%. Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) +8%. Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) +8%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)...
AVC technologies drops 7% on $25M capital raise

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) enters a securities purchase agreement for a sale of equity securities to an institutional investor. Total gross proceeds of $25M, and combined with the November equity raise, may provide up to ~$76M of gross cash proceeds to the company in aggregate, if and when all warrants issued pursuant to the transactions are fully exercised.
2 Top Dividend Stocks That Just Hiked Their Payouts by 10% or More

Amgen and Bank of Montreal are quality dividend stocks that provide investors with attractive yields of more than 3% per year. The companies recently announced double-digit rate increases to their already high payouts. Even with the generous rate hikes, both stocks are in excellent positions to continue increasing their dividends.
Vontier commences exchange offer

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
Essent Group amends and extends $825M credit facility

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) has amended its credit facility to increase the total facility from $625M to $825M. Terms that provide for an increase in the revolving credit facility from $300M to $400M; the issuance of an additional $100M term loan; and the revolving credit facility and term loans maturing concurrently in December 2026.
Moelis: Undervalued Stock With Strong Organic Growth And 7+% Dividend Yield

The company has exceptional organic growth potential with a recent 20% drop in share price making it a primary target for growth investors. Moelis & Company (MC) is undervalued with exceptional organic growth potential and great dividends. The management is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases. The forward dividend yield is 3.95% but with the regular special dividend, it is above 7%. The company has minimal capital requirements which means it has a low debt ratio and the majority of its expenses are salaries and employee expenses. There is only one downside of MC and that is the mergers and acquisitions cyclical business.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund declares $0.1617 dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP) declares $0.1617/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 23; ex-div Dec. 22. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 21. See DFP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
CVS Health increases dividend by 10% to $0.55

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) declares $0.55/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.50. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. See CVS Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) had declared $0.08/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 20; for shareholders of record Dec. 13; ex-div Dec. 10. Payable Jan. 10; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30. Payable Feb. 18; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb....
November Readers Noted 26 Best To Buy Dividend Dogs

October 24-December 3, 2021 readers mentioned 52 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad-news, so bad-news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. (Thus, these are the ReFa/Ro.). Reader Selections. Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a...
MSCI Emerging market FY 2021 dividends expected to grow 21.4%

Aggregate dividends from MSCI Emerging Market Index (MSCI EM) are expected to continue its growing trajectory in FY 2021, with mainland China to continue the lead in aggregate payouts, mainly attributable to the steady performance of the banking sector. Driven by macroeconomic events, the impacts from elevated oil prices and...
