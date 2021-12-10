Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund declares $0.15 dividend

The company has exceptional organic growth potential with a recent 20% drop in share price making it a primary target for growth investors. Moelis & Company (MC) is undervalued with exceptional organic growth potential and great dividends. The management is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases. The forward dividend yield is 3.95% but with the regular special dividend, it is above 7%. The company has minimal capital requirements which means it has a low debt ratio and the majority of its expenses are salaries and employee expenses. There is only one downside of MC and that is the mergers and acquisitions cyclical business.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO