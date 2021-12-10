Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund declares $0.15 dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declares $0.066/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 23; ex-div Dec. 22. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) had declared $0.0875/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 16; ex-div Dec. 15. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 14; ex-div Jan. 13. See PGZ Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) declares $0.24/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Directors also approved an additional, non-recurring special cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. Both payable Jan. 25; for shareholders of record Dec. 29; ex-div Dec. 28. See TRTX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend...
American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) enters a securities purchase agreement for a sale of equity securities to an institutional investor. Total gross proceeds of $25M, and combined with the November equity raise, may provide up to ~$76M of gross cash proceeds to the company in aggregate, if and when all warrants issued pursuant to the transactions are fully exercised.
They’re putting their money where their mouse is. Two company heads are betting big that pixels in an imaginary place will end up being just as valuable — or more so — than real mansions on the Pacific coast. Both Janine Yorio, co-founder of Republic Realm and...
Amgen and Bank of Montreal are quality dividend stocks that provide investors with attractive yields of more than 3% per year. The companies recently announced double-digit rate increases to their already high payouts. Even with the generous rate hikes, both stocks are in excellent positions to continue increasing their dividends.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) has amended its credit facility to increase the total facility from $625M to $825M. Terms that provide for an increase in the revolving credit facility from $300M to $400M; the issuance of an additional $100M term loan; and the revolving credit facility and term loans maturing concurrently in December 2026.
The company has exceptional organic growth potential with a recent 20% drop in share price making it a primary target for growth investors. Moelis & Company (MC) is undervalued with exceptional organic growth potential and great dividends. The management is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases. The forward dividend yield is 3.95% but with the regular special dividend, it is above 7%. The company has minimal capital requirements which means it has a low debt ratio and the majority of its expenses are salaries and employee expenses. There is only one downside of MC and that is the mergers and acquisitions cyclical business.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP) declares $0.1617/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 23; ex-div Dec. 22. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 21. See DFP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) declares $0.55/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.50. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. See CVS Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Cathie Wood CIO and CEO of ARK Invest, defends her innovation strategy and clarifies to the market that ARK's latest ETF is not an ESG fund but rather an impact fund in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Many of ARK’s ETFs are trading to the downside with double-digit losses on...
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) had declared $0.08/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 20; for shareholders of record Dec. 13; ex-div Dec. 10. Payable Jan. 10; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30. Payable Feb. 18; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb....
October 24-December 3, 2021 readers mentioned 52 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad-news, so bad-news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. (Thus, these are the ReFa/Ro.). Reader Selections. Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a...
Dimensional Fund Advisors is on track to be one of the industry's biggest exchange-traded fund providers. The highly reputed mutual fund issuer has launched four new fixed income-based ETFs and filed for 10 more equity ETFs in recent weeks, continuing a push into the space that began in late 2020.
Aggregate dividends from MSCI Emerging Market Index (MSCI EM) are expected to continue its growing trajectory in FY 2021, with mainland China to continue the lead in aggregate payouts, mainly attributable to the steady performance of the banking sector. Driven by macroeconomic events, the impacts from elevated oil prices and...
