What benefits can the global gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee foodservice industries gain from participating at Sigep 2022?. Sigep, the Dolce World Expo organized by the Italian Exhibition Group, will return to the grounds of the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. For over four decades, this show has been a worldwide reference point for the sector, ready to welcome more than 1,000 brands from the artisan gelato, pastry, bakery, chocolate and coffee worlds this coming 2022. It’s an extraordinary opportunity for the entire business community to learn about trends and product innovations, do some networking, get further training and discover the sector’s latest developments.

