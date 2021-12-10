Kim Potter trial: 3rd officer at deadly traffic stop testifies
By FOX 9 Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Witness testimony entered a third day Friday in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this year. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live,...
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening statements were made Wednesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. New footage of the fatal shooting was played in court when witnesses were called to the stand, the first of which was Wright’s mother, who testified that the day her son died was the worst day of her life.
Katie Bryant shed tears on the stand as she described how her 20-year-old son...
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in North Phoenix that left a driver seriously hurt on Dec. 9. The shooting happened along the Loop 101, near 7th Avenue. We have learned that police found a white SUV pinned up against the wall, with the driver suffering a gunshot wound.
The suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright violated her training and "betrayed a 20-year-old kid" when she shot him with a handgun instead of a Taser during a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. But an attorney for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter told jurors that all the young man had to do was surrender to police that day.
PHOENIX - A body was found in Phoenix on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and police say the person died by homicide. The unidentified man's body was found near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 8:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Phoenix Fire Department crew.
PHOENIX - A shooting sent a car crashing into a marijuana dispensary near 32nd Street and McDowell early Thursday morning, police said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man who had been grazed by a bullet. He had reportedly been involved in a shooting in an unspecified location earlier that night.
A man with apparent grievances about custody arrangements confessed to having killed his ex-girlfriend in a Facebook Live video, as he stood on his ex-wife’s doorstep waiting to kill her as well. According to WBAL, Baltimore Police were called to the first crime scene around 1:30pm on Saturday after...
PHOENIX - A man was shot on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12 in Phoenix, and police are now looking into what led up to the shooting. At around 3:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore.
Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.”
Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself.
WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year.
CHELSEA (CBS) — A man will face murder charges if he survives his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Police responded to a stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday evening.
Officers found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez with multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, also 48, was found in the apartment injured, the D.A. said. He was rushed to a hospital for life-saving emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.
If Mira Lopera lives, he’ll be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The two were estranged partners.
“The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack. This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” said District Attorney Rollins in a statement. “My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season. My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Monday released body camera footage from a deadly police-involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County.
Officers were called to a Glen Burnie home about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 after a woman called 911, saying she was chased from the home by a relative who was armed with a knife, the Attorney General’s Office said. No one answered the door when police arrived, but after forcing entry, officers found Digno Yorro Jr. holding a knife.
In the 7:41-minute video clip, officers can be heard ordering Yorro to drop the knife. When he doesn’t,...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Instacart delivery driver allegedly ran over an elderly couple’s groceries due to a pro-police sign in their yard, according to police.
Blaine police say they responded on Dec. 6 to a call from the couple who reported that they had placed a grocery order from a local Cub Foods and requested delivery via the Instacart delivery service.
The couple said once they received notification that the driver was outside the house, they decided to meet the driver there due to the amount of snow in their driveway.
According to the police, when the couple opened...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering after being shot in South Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. This happened just after 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Ritner Street.
The department said a 40-year-old man was shot four times. The second victim was hit once in the stomach. Both are in stable condition, police said.
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
22-year-old Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was with the department for over a year when he was gunned down by Essa Williams on Dec. 14, police say, who has a lengthy criminal history. Moldovan is fighting for his life in the hospital.
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside a car near 13th Avenue and Madison Street on Dec. 11. The investigation began after a crash was reported in the area at 3:45 a.m. last Saturday. When police arrived, they found a parked car that had driven off the side of the road.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday was the first day of testimony in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright. Wednesday morning, the prosecution and the defense delivered their opening statements. After the lunch break, the state...
The jury is now set for the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter faces first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's April 11 death. Potter, who is white, is charged with the shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. She has said she meant to use a Taser on Wright when he pulled away from officers, but that she shot him with her handgun by mistake.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After three days of jury selection, 12 jurors have been seated in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. As of Thursday evening, the jury is made up of 12 jurors--six women...
