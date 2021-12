Jefferson County officials are asking for the community’s comments on their plans to widen and improve Highway 73 just south of downtown Evergreen. The county says the underlying reason for improving the highway is to better facilitate evacuations in an emergency because the improved Highway 73 will be able to accommodate more cars. In addition, a traffic study shows that 16,000 vehicles travel on Highway 73 daily, indicating that the road as it is now configured is nearing capacity.

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO