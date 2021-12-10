ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Junshi Biosciences Announces NMPA Accepted Supplemental New Drug Application For Toripalimab In Combination With Chemotherapy As First-Line Treatment Of Advanced NSCLC

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") has accepted the company's supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of patients with treatment-naive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") with no EGFR or ALK tumor aberrations.

The sNDA is based on the CHOICE-01 study (NCT03856411), which is the first domestic randomized, double-blind, placebo parallel-controlled, multi-center, Phase III study of an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment that recruits both histological types of advanced squamous and non-squamous NSCLC. Professor Jie Wang from Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences is the leading principal investigator for the study. The study enrolled 465 NSCLC patients in 63 centers in China, among which 220 were squamous NSCLC patients and 245 were non-squamous NSCLC patients. Based on the interim analysis results of the CHOICE-01 study, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) determined that the primary endpoint of progression-free survival ("PFS") has crossed the pre-defined efficacy boundary. The result of the study was presented during the Oral Session (abstract number MA13.08) at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), showing that compared with chemotherapy alone, toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC significantly prolonged the PFS of patients, reduced the risk of disease progression, and showed a positive trend in terms of overall survival ("OS").

Junshi will submit further analysis of the results of OS of the CHOICE-01 study to the NMPA subsequently on a rolling basis and communicate with the US Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") on the same matter.

About NSCLCLung cancer is currently the second most prevalent malignant tumor with the highest mortality rate in the world, and the most prevalent with the highest mortality rate in China. According to data released by the World Health Organization, in 2020, the number of new lung cancer cases in China was estimated to be 816,000 and accounted for 17.9% of all new cancer cases in China. In the same year, the number of lung cancer deaths in China amounted to 715,000 and accounted for 23.8% of all cancer deaths. NSCLC is a major subtype of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of all cases. Existing domestic and overseas studies have shown that monotherapy or combination chemotherapy of anti-PD-(L)1 monoclonal antibody has already become new standard for the first-line treatment of NSCLC.

About ToripalimabToripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed for its ability to block PD-1 interactions with its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, and for enhanced receptor internalization (endocytosis function). Blocking PD-1 interactions with PD-L1 and PD-L2 is thought to recharge the immune system's ability to attack and kill tumor cells. More than thirty company-sponsored toripalimab clinical studies covering more than fifteen indications have been conducted globally, including in China, the United States, Southeast Asia, and European countries. Ongoing or completed pivotal clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of toripalimab cover a broad range of tumor types including cancers of the lung, nasopharynx, esophagus, stomach, bladder, breast, liver, kidney and skin.

In China, toripalimab was the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing (approved in China as TUOYI ®). On December 17, 2018, toripalimab was granted a conditional approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the second-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. In February 2021, the NMPA granted a conditional approval to toripalimab for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma ("NPC") after failure of at least two lines of prior systemic therapy. In April, the NMPA granted a conditional approval to toripalimab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who failed platinum-containing chemotherapy or progressed within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-containing chemotherapy. In November 2021, the NMPA approved toripalimab in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine as the first-line treatment for patients with locally recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. In addition, the supplemental NDA for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma was accepted by the NMPA for review in July 2021.

In December 2020, toripalimab was successfully included in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List for the indication of the second-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. In December 2021, two additional indications were included on the list: recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma after failure of at least two lines of prior systemic therapy and locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma after failure of platinum-containing chemotherapy or progressed within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-containing chemotherapy.

In the United States, the FDA has granted priority review for the toripalimab BLA for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic NPC, an aggressive head and neck tumor which currently has no FDA-approved immuno-oncology treatment options. Earlier, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy for the 1st line treatment of recurrent or metastatic NPC as well as for toripalimab monotherapy in the second or third-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic NPC. Additionally, the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for toripalimab for the treatment of mucosal melanoma and orphan drug designation for esophageal cancer, NPC, mucosal melanoma and soft tissue sarcoma. Earlier in 2021, Coherus in-licensed rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in the United States and Canada. Coherus and Junshi Biosciences plan to file additional toripalimab BLAs with the FDA over the next three years for multiple other cancer types.

About Junshi BiosciencesFounded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R & D pipeline comprising 45 drug candidates, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China. Its first-in-human anti-BTLA antibody for solid tumors was the first in the world to be approved for clinical trials by the FDA and NMPA and its anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody was the first in China to be approved for clinical trials by the NMPA. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Science and Eli Lilly to co-develop JS016 (etesevimab), China's first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2. JS016 administered with bamlanivimab has been granted Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) in more than 15 countries and regions worldwide. The JS016 program is a part of our continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences has over 2,500 employees in the United States (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

Junshi Biosciences Contact InformationIR Team:Junshi Biosciences info@junshipharma.com + 86 021-2250 0300

Solebury TroutBob Ai bai@soleburytrout.com + 1 646-389-6658

PR Team:Junshi BiosciencesZhi Li zhi_li@junshipharma.com+ 86 021-6105 8800

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

U.S. Food And Drug Administration Accepts For Priority Review Supplemental Biologics License Application For Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) In Adults With Non-Transfusion Dependent (NTD) Beta Thalassemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of March 27, 2022. In addition, the European Medicines Agency has validated the Type II variation for Reblozyl in NTD beta thalassemia. Reblozyl is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, following Merck's recent acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Innovent Biologics And Ascentage Pharma Announce The China NMPA Approval For China's First Third-Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor Olverembatinib For The Treatment Of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

SUZHOU, China, SAN FRANCISCO and ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announce that the novel drug olverembatinib has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test. Olverembatinib is the sixth approved product and the second approved small-molecule drug of Innovent.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
TheStreet

BeiGene And EUSA Pharma Announce NMPA Approval Of SYLVANT® (Siltuximab For Injection) In China For Idiopathic Multicentric Castleman Disease

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) and EUSA Pharma (UK), Ltd. today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved SYLVANT ® (siltuximab for injection) for the treatment of adult patients with multicentric Castleman disease (MCD) who are human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) negative and human herpes virus-8 (HHV-8) negative, also known as idiopathic MCD (iMCD). This disease is a rare, life-threatening, and debilitating condition of the lymph nodes and related tissues. Siltuximab is a monoclonal antibody approved in the United States, European Union, and other countries and regions around the world.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Brii Bio Announces Amubarvimab/Romlusevimab Combination Received Approval From NMPA As First COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Combination Therapy In China

The approval marks the first locally-discovered and approved SARS-CoV-2 target-specific treatment in China, through a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial. Brii Bio is also seeking U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination. DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited (" Brii Bio" or...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Junshi Biosciences Announces FDA Expanded Emergency Use Authorization For Etesevimab And Bamlanivimab Administered Together To Include Individuals Under The Age Of 12

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") has expanded the emergency use authorization ("EUA") for etesevimab (JS016/LY-CoV016) and bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) administered together (the "Therapy") to include certain high-risk pediatric patients from birth to under 12 years old for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 as well as post-exposure prophylaxis, according to Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"), the company's global partner. The Therapy has been the first and only authorized neutralizing antibody therapy for emergency use in COVID-19 individuals under the age of 12 and offers treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application For A Novel Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Analogue, GZR18

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee, stock code: 603087.SH), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the company's compound, GZR18, to improve the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The investigational compound, GZR18, is a novel analogue of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), an incretin hormone responsible for many glucoregulatory effects such as the stimulation of insulin secretion and the inhibition of glucagon, when blood glucose is high. 1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#New Drug Application#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Hkex#Egfr#Alk#Cancer Hospital#Idmc#Wclc
Reuters

China approves Brii Biosciences' COVID-19 treatment

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences’ neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country. The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Announces Plans to Initiate Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Treatment Of Idiopathic Hypersomnia

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recetnly accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for pitolisant for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). Harmony is planning to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pitolisant in adult patients with IH in the first half of 2022.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
TheStreet

Hummingbird Bioscience Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of HMBD-001 In Advanced HER3-Expressing Solid Malignancies

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets in cancer and autoimmune disease, and Cancer Research UK, the world's leading cancer charity, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial of HMBD-001 for the treatment of patients with advanced HER3-expressing solid malignancies ( NCT05057013).
CANCER
TheStreet

Alnylam Submits Regulatory Applications To The U.S. Food And Drug Administration And European Medicines Agency To Support Label Expansion For OXLUMO® For The Treatment Of Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Type II Filing Variation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) - the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) - for the reduction of plasma oxalate in the treatment of patients with advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
MyChesCo

Ocugen, Inc. Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently accepted the company’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial of OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3), a modifier gene therapy candidate for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa resulting from genetic mutations found in NR2E3 and Rhodopsin.
MALVERN, PA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Hyundai Bioscience finds combination therapy effective against Covid-19

Hyundai Bioscience has reported that a combination of the niclosamide-based oral antiviral drug candidate, CP-COV03, with anti-inflammatory therapy, dexamethasone, showed to be effective in people with severe Covid-19 in a study. Developed by the company’s stakeholder CNPharm, CP-COV03 is a ‘host-directed’ therapy that targets the host cell against the current...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Roche Launches The First Infectious Disease Tests And Cobas Omni Utility Channel For Use On The Cobas 5800 System In Countries Accepting The CE Mark

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the first infectious disease tests on the cobas® 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas® HIV-1, cobas® HBV, cobas® HCV, cobas® HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative, and the cobas omni Utility Channel kit. These launches expand the Roche Molecular portfolio offering by providing standardised performance and efficiencies across low, medium and high volume molecular laboratory testing needs.
HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

SMC approves first immunotherapy combination for advanced bowel cancer patients with rare mutation

Nivolumab plus ipilmumab has been accepted as a treatment option for adult patients by NHS Scotland for patients who have previously failed fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted nivolumab plus ipilmumab as a treatment option for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application for Poziotinib for NSCLC

Fast track application is based on positive data in HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations in previously treated patients. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on novel and targeted oncology therapies, has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for poziotinib for individuals with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations, the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy