Orders Open For 2022 Dodge Charger And Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Models

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Ordering opens today for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models
  • Build & Price shopping tool on Dodge.com assists customers in creating their own custom Jailbreak model
  • Jailbreak package features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995
  • Jailbreak unlocks color combinations that were previously restricted from ordering, adds new factory-custom options, features exclusive Jailbreak badging and boosts SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody output to 807 horsepower with a revised powertrain calibration
  • Those looking for inspiration can use "recipes" direct from the Dodge Product Design Office and available in the Jailbreak order guide, including "Old School" and "Brass Funky" ordering combinations
  • The first phase of Jailbreak ordering will be open only for customer sold orders and available through Dodge dealers
  • Jailbreak models are part of the two-year Dodge Never Lift campaign
  • Visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift to view the Dodge 24 Months of Muscle calendar

Ordering is now open for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models, unleashing full access to the entire palette of Dodge personalization options and empowering customers to create their own customized performance vehicle.

Jailbreak models unlock color combinations previously restricted from ordering when choosing a variety of vehicle options, such as seats, wheels, exterior badging and stripes, brake caliper color and much more. Jailbreak models also provide the key to access exclusive new factory-custom options, such as Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats. Output on the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is increased to 807 horsepower on Jailbreak models by using a revised powertrain calibration, and unique Jailbreak badging is featured on the instrument panel.

The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak option package is available for ordering through dealerships at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995. Customers can visualize and bring to life their own unique Jailbreak model at Dodge.com by using the Build & Price feature, accessed by clicking on the site's Shopping Tools tab.

Jailbreak models are part of the two-year Dodge Never Lift campaign, which will launch a variety of new Dodge models and initiatives. To view the Dodge Never Lift 24 Months of Muscle calendar, visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.

The Jailbreak model for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody lets option combinations run wild in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats; and much more.

In addition to unlocking previously restricted color combinations, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak also unleashes new Jailbreak-exclusive content options, including:

  • Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats
  • Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents
  • Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts
  • Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo
  • Copper Weaver carbon fiber bezel finish
  • Decklid stripe and Widebody side stripe
  • Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish
  • Chrome fuel door finish
  • Blue and yellow brake calipers
  • 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels

For the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model, option and feature combinations include seven wheel options; six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings; five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes; and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats. Exclusive Jailbreak content options for the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak include:

  • Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats
  • Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents
  • Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts
  • Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo
  • Hood, roof and decklid vinyl stripes
  • Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish
  • Black Nickel exhaust tip finish
  • Blue and yellow brake calipers
  • 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels

Enthusiasts looking for inspiration can use "recipes" direct from the Dodge Product Design Office and available in the Jailbreak order guide, including "Old School" and "Brass Funky" ordering combinations, or let their imaginations run wild by configuring their own personalized combination. The first phase of Jailbreak ordering will be open only for customer sold orders and available through Dodge dealers.

Dodge//SRTFor more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.comMedia website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.comDodge brand: www.dodge.comDodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/dodgeInstagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficialTwitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNAYouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orders-open-for-2022-dodge-charger-and-challenger-srt-hellcat-redeye-widebody-jailbreak-models-301442074.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Rivian Electric Truck Trounces the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

This is not a head-to-head I expected to write. You cannot even write a traditional head-to-head comparing the Charger Hellcat sedan and Rivian electric truck: they’re completely different vehicles. The 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat is one of the last, great American muscle cars. It may be the end of an era, but if so it’s an exclamation mark. The Rivian R1T is the first electric truck to market. It is marketed as an eco-friendly way to explore the outdoors. But to our surprise, now that the Rivian is out, its proving it can blow the doors off a Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye at the drag strip–and in the twisties.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Kills The Durango Hellcat

From the first reveal of the Durango Hellcat, Dodge has been pretty upfront about the limited nature of the big kitty. For anyone who’s been paying attention, it’s not surprising that the Dodge Durango Hellcat is done after being produced for just a year. It’s the same fate which awaits the Challenger and Charger Hellcats, sadly. Even knowing the fate from the beginning, it’s still not pleasant seeing another cool, crazy production vehicle put down.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2007 Purple Dodge Charger R/T

Plum Crazy Pearl 2007 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Slate/Graystone Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Whether you’re looking for a sedan...
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Hilarious, American Indulgence

I always found the idea of American muscle a bit dumb. The Charger Hellcat Redeye changed that. I have a not-so-shocking confession to make: Muscle cars have never really been my bag. I like high-strung Hondas, low-slung Miatas, carbon-laden BMWs, and was always more Team Paul Walker rather than Team Vin Diesel. To me, a fast car is only worth a damn if it's fast in the corners, not just fast in a straight line, and the whole premise of American muscle has always come off as just a little bit... dumb. (And as one of The Drive's small handful of non-American contributors, I was always comfortable holding this view without feeling treasonous.) After driving the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, however, things have changed a bit.
CARS
The Day

Dodge drops Hellcat V-8, previews new age of electric Muscle

The Era of Electrification has claimed its first big scalp. Dodge is ending production of its iconic, V-8-powered Hellcat Challenger and Charger muscle cars models by 2023 as the brand transitions to a mix of electrified EV, hybrid, and plug-in drivetrains in the face of government regulations forcing battery-powered vehicles. The high horsepower, supercharged hemi engines have defined the brand for the last six years, driving an increase in sales as Dodge stuffed Hellcat V-8s into everything from its muscle cars to the three-row Durango SUV.
CARS
Motor1.com

Watch Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Drag Race Dodge Challenger RT

Given the videos we see of the Dodge Challenger, it's easy to forget that the company still offers versions without a Hellcat supercharged V8. You can get it with two flavors of naturally aspirated V8 and even a V6. In this video, a Challenger RT with the 5.7-liter V8 challenges a Toyota GR Supra to a drag race and a run from a roll.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
GeekyGadgets

Dodge plans to discontinue the Charger and Challenger by 2024

Because muscle cars, one of the only manufacturers still building them is Dodge. It has a two-door Challenger and a four-door Charger. Many have been hoping for the courtesy of refreshment, but that seems highly unlikely. A new report by MotorTrend says that the Charger and Challenger will be discontinued by 2024.
DODGE, TX
MotorBiscuit

Is Dodge Making An Electric Charger?

The Dodge Charger is dead; long live the Charger! Dodge will only build its current Charger for two more years. By 2024, Dodge will replace all its current cars with a brand new lineup. Does this mean we are getting an electric Charger?. Stellantis EV Day 2021: the future of...
CARS
Motorious

2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Is A Fierce Competitor

When you look at the other American cars being produced around the same time, it is clear that the Viper was definitely ahead of its time. Additionally, the first examples were put together in record time as well. Exactly two years from the start date, one of the pre-production models piloted by Carroll Shelby kicked off and kept pace for the 1991 Indianapolis 500. Later that year, Dodge provided car reviewers and media access to the car and began delivering pre-ordered cars first thing in 1992.
CARS
Motor1.com

Next Dodge Challenger Could Get A Turbocharged I6 Engine: Report

Back in October 2021, we reported on rumors that Stellantis could be working on a new inline-six engine, displacing 2.9 liters to keep it friendly for global markets. Now, an interesting new report claims a boosted version of that engine could wind up under the hood of the next-generation Dodge Challenger, a vehicle that has a future as mysterious as this alleged engine.
CARS
