Harris Williams Advises Resurgens Orthopaedics On Its Partnership With Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Resurgens Orthopaedics (Resurgens), one of the largest orthopaedic practices in the nation, on its partnership with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS). The transaction was led by James Clark, Paul Hepper, Charles Busch and Bethel Hailemichael of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

"Resurgens has a 35-year track record of clinical excellence and a strong reputation for providing best-in-class, innovative orthopaedic care," said James Clark, a managing director at Harris Williams. "Resurgens' scale, leading clinical reputation and infrastructure investments make the practice well positioned for its next phase of growth. We look forward to seeing what the management team and physicians accomplish in partnership with WCAS."

"Partnering with WCAS marks an important milestone for our practice," said Alex Bateman, CEO of Resurgens. "WCAS brings significant value-added expertise and resources that will help us execute on our growth strategy to expand the practice's footprint while continuing to provide best-in-class patient care and support our physicians. We are incredibly excited to realize our shared vision for the platform."

Based in Atlanta, Resurgens was founded in 1986. In 1999, seven independent physician groups merged to form one practice under the existing name of Resurgens Orthopaedics. With deep roots in its communities, Resurgens provides comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care in a single practice, from injury diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and imaging services. It offers a combination of specialized expertise and broad experience that includes the areas of sports medicine, joint replacement, specialized orthopaedic rehabilitation and orthopaedic surgery of all kinds. Resurgens is a leader in using minimally invasive techniques and is on the forefront of proven technologies. Resurgens takes pride in its award-winning culture and active support of diversity and inclusion for patients and employees, which helps hire and retain the very best people in the field and translates to exceptional patient care.

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

