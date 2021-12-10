ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Worldwide Point Of Care Diagnostics Industry To 2028 - Increasing Number Of Conferences And Events Presents Opportunities

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Prescription Mode, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 82,958.3 million by 2028 from US$ 36,000.4 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The market growth is primarily attributed to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, product developments and launches, and rise in number of CLIA-waived POC tests. However, product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth.

Point of care testing (POCT) is described as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care that is, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information to physicians about the patient's condition. POCT is an important diagnostic tool used in various locations in the hospital such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED).

Based on product, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, coagulation testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, cholesterol testing, urinalysis testing, hematology testing, and other POC products.

The infectious diseases segment is further subsegmented into HIV testing, influenza testing, sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing, hepatitis C testing, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) testing, tropical disease testing, respiratory infection testing, and other infectious disease testing. In 2020, the glucose monitoring segment held the largest share of the market. However, the infectious diseases segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The point of care diagnostics market is witnessing substantial growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain factors such as sudden rise in coronavirus infections and exponential growth in COVID-19 diagnostic kits played a prominent role in the growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the pandemic. In addition, the growing demand for rapid test kits for faster diagnosis at public places is also estimated to have positive impact on the market growth.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Danaher; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.; Abbott; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Siemens AG; BD; BioMerieux SA; Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS); and Nova Biomedical are among the leading companies operating in the point of care diagnostics market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market.
  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis 5. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases5.1.2 Product Launches and Product Developments5.1.3 Rise in Number of CLIA-Waived POC Tests5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Product Recalls5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries5.3.2 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Use of Home-Based POC Devices5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Product7.1 Overview7.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Product 2020 & 2028 (%)7.3 Glucose Monitoring7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Infectious Disease Testing Market7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.3 HIV Testing Market7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2 Global HIV Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.4 Influenza Testing7.4.4.1 Overview7.4.4.2 Global Influenza Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing7.4.5.1 Overview7.4.5.2 Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.6 Hepatitis C Testing7.4.6.1 Overview7.4.6.2 Global Hepatitis C Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.7 Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing7.4.7.1 Overview7.4.7.2 Global Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.8 Tropical Disease Testing7.4.8.1 Overview7.4.8.2 Global Tropical Disease Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4.9 Respiratory Infection Testing7.4.9.1 Overview7.4.9.2 Global Respiratory Infection Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 7.4.10 Other Infectious Disease7.4.10.1 Overview7.4.10.2 Global Others Infection Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5 Cardiometabolic Testing7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Global Cardiometabolic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.7 Coagulation Testing7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Global Coagulation Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.8 Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Global Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.9 Cholesterol Testing7.9.1 Overview7.9.2 Global Cholesterol Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.10 Urinalysis Testing7.10.1 Overview7.10.2 Global Urinalysis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.11 Haematology Testing7.11.1 Overview7.11.2 Global Haematology Testing Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.12 Other POC7.12.1 Overview7.12.2 Global Other POC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Prescription Mode8.1 Overview8.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode 2020 & 2028 (%)8.3 Prescription-Based Testing Market8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Global Prescription-Based Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 OTC Testing Market8.4.1.1 Overview8.4.1.2 Global OTC Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by End User9.1 Overview9.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By End User 2020 & 2028 (%)9.3 Professional Diagnostic Centers Market9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Global Professional Diagnostic Centers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.3 Hospitals Market9.3.3.1 Overview9.3.3.2 Global Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.4 Clinical Laboratories9.3.4.1 Overview9.3.4.2 Global Clinical Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.5 Outpatient Healthcare Market9.3.5.1 Overview9.3.5.2 Global Outpatient Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.3.6 Ambulatory Care Settings Market9.3.6.1 Overview9.3.6.2 Global Ambulatory Care Settings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Home Care Market9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Global Home Care Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.5 Research Laboratories Market9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Global Research Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.6 Others Market9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Geographical Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2018-202112.3 Organic Growth Strategies12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Danaher13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Abbott13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Siemens AG13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 BD13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 bioMerieux SA13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Nova Biomedical13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqpynr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-point-of-care-diagnostics-industry-to-2028---increasing-number-of-conferences-and-events-presents-opportunities-301442168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Process Analytical Technology Market To Surpass $13,626.5 Million Revenue By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global process analytical technology market is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2030, to reach $13,626.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $3,283.8 million in 2021. The biggest reason behind this would be the rising number of drug research and development (R&D) activities. With the increasing cases of chronic and acute diseases, the demand for effective drugs with as few side-effects as possible is surging.
MARKETS
TheStreet

The Injection Molded Plastics Market To Record $385 Billion In Revenue By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Injection Molded Plastics Market was estimated at USD 275 Billion in 2020 and is slated to be valued at around USD 385 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, wavering market trends, competitive scenario, top winning strategies, and major investment pockets.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Size Worth $235.9 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global photoacoustic imaging market size is expected to reach USD 235.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide and a growing scope of applications are driving the market. In addition, increasing usage of the photoacoustic imaging(PAI) system in research studies in the field of non-ionizing radiation is expected to boost the market growth. When compared to other imaging modalities, PAI improves understanding, characterization, and monitoring of pathologies, allowing for earlier detection, more accurate diagnosis, and better disease management. PAI has grown significantly in the last two decades due to advantages like high resolution, high contrast, deep imaging, and the capacity to perform multiscale structural and functional imaging.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Hepatitis C#Market Trends#Key Market#Market Segments#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Clia#Poct#Icu#Hai
TheStreet

United States Anesthesia Drugs And Devices Markets, 2021-2025: Escalating Establishment Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) & Technological Enhancement Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report presents analysis of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, with detailed examination of the impact of...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Industrial Control And Factory Automation Growth And Revenue Opportunities By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the " Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Process Analyzer, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 133.1 billion in 2021 to USD 197.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market are emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments, and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Over-The-Counter Consumer Health Products Industry To 2026 - Growing Number Of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over- The -Counter Consumer Health Products Market Research Report by Indications, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Over- The -Counter Consumer Health Products Market size was...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Insights On The Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Catalent, Covance And Jabil Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Research Report by Services, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market size was...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Industry To 2026 - Growing Need For Cell And Gene Therapies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Research Report by Service, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. he Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRAL

The biopharma, clinical research and diagnostic ecosystem: how the intersecting industries are active in the Triangle

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. Across North Carolina, life sciences companies of all sizes are working on research with global impacts. In moving that research along, the help of contract research organizations, or CROs, is invaluable. "North Carolina really shines in life sciences product development. You have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Carestream Demonstrates Leadership In Diagnostic Imaging At World’s Largest Radiology Conference

Carestream Health is showcasing cutting-edge medical imaging technology—designed to improve workflow, enable better diagnosis and enrich patient care—at the 2021 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). From groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable Smart Rooms to advanced mobile imaging and detectors, the company is exhibiting a...
HEALTH SERVICES
Texoma's Homepage

Omicron is milder but better at evading vaccines, data indicate

The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Pray.com partners With Bango To Scale Global Expansion

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces an agreement with Pray.com, the world's #1 app for daily prayer & faith-based media content, to expand their global customer base through payment and bundling initiatives. The partnership launched first in USA, where eligible customers can now improve their mental and spiritual health by enabling Pray.com's premium experience using their telco account.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

MGI Contributes To Rapid Detection And Surveillance Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a global life science leader and innovator, is playing an instrumental role in the global battle against the omicron variant of COVID-19 with its DNBSEQ™ and ATOPlex technologies. As a responsible global company, and as omicron begins to rapidly spread around the world, MGI's innovative equipment has been used in the detection, monitoring, surveillance, and tracing of the new variant to safeguard the global community in more than 70 countries worldwide to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Foghorn Therapeutics shares soar 26% premarket on news of cancer collaboration with Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly & Co. said Monday it has entered a strategic collaboration with Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. for novel oncology targets using Foghorn's proprietary gene traffic control platform, a move that sent Foghorn's shares up 26% in premarket trading. As part of the deal, Eli Lilly will pay $300 million upfront and make an equity investment in Foghorn of $80 million, priced at $20 a share. Foghorn shares closed Friday at $11.99. "Oncogenic mutations in BRG1 impact a large population of cancer patients and we believe are best addressed therapeutically with a highly selective BRM inhibitor, though designing such a drug is a difficult chemistry challenge," said Jacob Van Naarden, CEO of Lilly's Loxo Oncology unit, which is leading the deal. The companies will share 50/50 in the U.S., and Foghorn will be eligible to receive royalties on sales outside of the U.S. starting in a low double-digit range that will rise to the twenties, based on revenue levels. Foghorn will be able to earn up to a total of $1.3 billion, based on certain commercial and development milestones. Foghorn shares have fallen 41% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRAL

Clinical research and diagnostic career opportunities abound in NC

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. It's no secret that life sciences is one of the fastest-growing industries not only in North Carolina, but across the world. Clinical research organizations, or CROs, support the drug development work that life sciences companies do, helping to move therapies from idea...
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Vegan Cheese: Worldwide Industry Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026 Featuring Daiya Foods, Good Planet Foods, Kite Hill, Miyoko's Creamery, Parmela Creamery, Violife Foods, And More

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vegan cheese market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit strong...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Compass Group UK & I Launch Foodservices Industry-First

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group UK & Ireland, part of the world's leading foodservice business Compass Group, has today unveiled its plans to launch its first fully "frictionless" store in a workplace in early 2022. This store, a first for the foodservice sector, is set to open in Ireland followed by additional sites in the UK over the next year, including units within other corporate clients, as well as in the sports and leisure and defense sectors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy