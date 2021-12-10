ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Highlights Clean Energy Investments On Tour Of Exelon Nuclear Plant

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) hosted U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on a tour of Exelon's Braidwood Generating Station in Will County to highlight the economic and environmental benefits of investing in clean energy to address the climate crisis, support and grow good-paying jobs and secure America's leadership in a clean energy future. The visit comes as federal lawmakers are considering sweeping climate legislation as part of President Biden's Build Back Better plan, which will significantly expand on climate provisions in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

Braidwood exemplifies the need for Congress to take urgent action to support the nation's nuclear fleet, which provides over 50 percent of the clean energy in the U.S. and 20 percent of all the electricity consumed. The plant was among four Illinois nuclear stations that faced premature retirement as a result of energy market rules that put carbon-free nuclear energy at a disadvantage to polluting fossil plants. That outcome was narrowly avoided when lawmakers enacted Illinois' Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which brought together labor, environmental NGOs, consumer advocates and the business community to preserve the state's nuclear fleet, invest in new clean energy development, promote equity and put Illinois on course to achieve 100% clean power by 2045.

"Illinois made the right decision to increase its investment in new clean energy and preserve the state's existing zero-carbon nuclear plants, which provide more than 90 percent of the state's clean energy and support tens of thousands of jobs," said Kathleen Barrón, executive vice president of Exelon. "But to meet our national climate goals, we agree with Secretary Granholm that federal leadership is essential to meeting the greatest challenge of our generation. We strongly urge Congress to act on the Build Back Better plan, which will unleash investment in new technology, transform our energy grid and put us on a sustainable path to grow our economy, reduce pollution and address the climate crisis before it is too late."

"The hardworking men and women at our nation's nuclear power plants are on the front lines in the fight against the climate crisis, keeping the lights on without any carbon or air pollution and supporting our economy with 24/7 electricity," Secretary Granholm said after touring the plant. "The Build Back Better bill will help keep our existing nuclear fleet running while we invest in new nuclear technology."

"The Administration and Congress recognize the importance of carbon-free nuclear generation to meet our country's aggressive decarbonization goals," said Maria Korsnick, president and CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute. "The Braidwood nuclear power station is a perfect backdrop for the Secretary to discuss the Build Back Better Act, which includes important policies, like the production tax credit, that will ensure nuclear remains the backbone of our clean energy future."

Granholm spoke with Braidwood employees and toured the plant's main control room, turbine deck and other work areas during her visit. Braidwood entered service in 1988 and produces 2,389 megawatts of carbon-free energy, or enough to power more than 2 million homes in Northern Illinois. Photos and video from the tour can be found HERE.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company's Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005326/en/

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

State Utilities Commission Proposal Reduces Solar Rooftop Incentives For California Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — If you’re thinking of going solar, better act quickly; the California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision Monday to reduce incentives for rooftop solar systems. The proposal is not yet set in stone, with a final vote is set for late January. As KPIX 5 discovered, there are powerful interests on both sides of the divisive issue. READ: California Public Utilities Solar Panel Proposed Decision Utilities argue solar customers are getting too sweet of a deal at the expense of non-solar customers. The solar industry warns reducing incentives could kill rooftop solar and undercut the goal of 100%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theedgemarkets.com

Clean energy investment in emerging markets slid as Covid-19 spread — data

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Despite a record-breaking year for energy transition investment in 2020, investors poured US$67 billion (about RM283.91 billion) fewer dollars into clean energy in emerging markets than they did into wealthier countries. In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 14), BloombergNEF (BNEF), a strategic research provider covering global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Bioenergy Association (BBE): EU Green Deal, Fit-for-55 And Climate Legislations: How International Experts On Energy, Transportation And Fuels Come Are Shaping The Future Of Mobility

BERLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming "Fuels of the Future" conference, to be held online from January 24 th to 28 th 2022, is the global key event on both current discussions and the future agenda for the energy and mobility transition. The current debate. The European Commission...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
TheStreet

BIRD Energy To Invest $5.48 Million In Cooperative Israel-U.S. Clean Energy Projects

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Israel's Ministry of Energy (MoE), and the Israel Innovation Authority held a virtual board meeting on November 3, 2021, resulting in the selection of six clean energy projects that were approved, to receive $5.48 million, under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program. The projects selected are in Advanced Vehicle Technologies, Batteries, Energy Efficiency, Storage, and Water-Energy Nexus.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energy.gov

ICYMI: Secretary Granholm Traveled to Illinois to Highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, December 9th and Friday, December 10th, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm traveled to Illinois to underscore how the historic climate investments of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda will help lower energy costs, generate good-paying, union jobs and secure a safer and more reliable energy grid for Illinoisans and Americans across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Nuclear Energy#Exelon Corp Lrb#Exc Rrb#Congress
atlantanews.net

Clean Energy for Utility Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants China Energy, Xcel Energy, Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, Acciona Energy

The recent research publication on Global Clean Energy for Utility market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Clean Energy for Utility investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Clean Energy for Utility M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, China Three Gorges Corporation, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, Xcel Energy, CPFL Energia, China Energy, Acciona Energy, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Tata Power, Innergex, Duke Energy, Invenergy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mitechnews.com

DTE Energy Increasing Clean Energy Generation Capacity By 40 Percent

DETROIT — DTE Energy announced it will complete a 40 percent increase in its renewable energy capacity this year by 535-megawatt increase includes three wind parks that began operating in the spring and one solar park that will come online before the end of the year. DTE’s generation portfolio...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
umd.edu

Nuclear Energy Pioneer Inducted Into IHOF

A University of Maryland alum who has made pioneering advances in nuclear power was inducted into the University of Maryland’s Innovation Hall of Fame (IHOF) last week. José Reyes M.S. '84, Ph.D. '86, co-founder and chief technology officer of NuScale Power received the annual honor for his work in co-designing the first small modular reactor (SMR) to garner Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Babcock & Wilcox and its Fosler Solar Subsidiary Welcome Secretary of Energy Granholm for Tour of “Illinois Solar for All” Project

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021-- Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) and Fosler Solar, a Babcock & Wilcox company, welcomed U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm today for a tour of the company’s Gar Creek solar project in Kankakee, Ill., which is part of the Illinois Solar for All program.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
star967.net

U.S. Energy Secretary Stopping In Will County

The U.S. Energy Secretary is coming to Will County this week. The Sun Times reports Jennifer Granholm will visit the Braidwood Generating Station tomorrow. The former Michigan governor will also make a stop Friday at the Fermilab in Batavia. State and federal officials will be joining her.
WILL COUNTY, IL
GreenBiz

Advancing equitable, local clean energy solutions for communities

Growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, I experienced firsthand social, economic and environmental injustices. One of the most polluted places in California, Watts suffers from cumulative environmental burdens. These environmental hazards are evident in the Alameda Corridor, a 20-mile-long freight line responsible for air pollution, and a Superfund site adjacent to the local public high school. The pollution is one reason the residents of Watts live 10 fewer years on average than those residing in nearby affluent neighborhoods. Just by living there, my life expectancy was likely reduced.
ALAMEDA, CA
dbusiness.com

DTE Energy Boosts Clean Energy Capacity by 40% in 2021

DTE Energy today announced it will complete a 40 percent increase in its renewable energy capacity this year. The 535-megawatt increase includes three wind parks that began operating in the spring and one solar park that will come online before the end of the year. DTE’s generation portfolio now includes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Clean Energy Fuels boosts share buyback plan

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will resume repurchases of shares of the Company’s Common Stock; it approved an increase in the aggregate purchase amount from $30.0 million to $50.0 million. The initial repurchase plan ($30.0 million) does not have an expiration date, and it may be suspended or discontinued at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The race to secure clean energy materials

One persistent theme in analyses of the transition to cleaner energy is the scramble to obtain supplies needed for renewables projects, electric vehicle batteries and other low-carbon tech. The big picture: "A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an onshore wind plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy