Pulte's Partner With United Way's 211 Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family is pleased to share that they have partnered with United Way's 211.org program to give even more money and help to people in need.

"Our Pulte Family helps people in critical need or immediate crisis across social media and elsewhere, so expanding their capabilities onto the 211 footprint is the perfect partnership," said William J. "Bill" Pulte, Former Pulte Homes Director and CEO of Pulte Capital.

Through a tweet that was viewed by over 714,000 people, @Pulte tweeted, "We are now OFFICIALLY partnered with 211.org! Go to their Main Page, click Partner, and we're right there to seek additional help!"

The Pulte Family Foundation also tweeted support for United Way's 211:

"Individuals needing food, health care, housing, & other essentials consider calling 211 or visiting http://211.org . 211 is the most comprehensive source of info on local resources in the US." Learn more: https://twitter.com/pultefamilyfdn/status/1452727809219219462

The Acting Directors of the Pulte Family Foundation are Nancy Rickard, Karen Koppal Pulte, and Mark Pulte. Through the personal generosity of Pulte Family Members, each Pulte Family Member gives in their own unique ways.

About William J. "Bill" Pulte

William J. "Bill" Pulte is the CEO of Pulte Capital, an operational investment firm focused on housing, housing products, and housing services companies. Bill and his grandfather (also Bill Pulte) founded The Blight Authority, a 501c3 non-profit focused on cleaning up blight from urban areas. The Bill Pulte's have cleaned up over 24 city blocks in Detroit's toughest neighborhoods. Bill Pulte and his grandfather worked together on PulteGroup Inc where they successfully pushed for a change in Bad Management in 2016. Mr. Pulte was a Pulte Homes Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide.

About Pulte Family Foundation

Guided by the belief in the inherent dignity of all persons, the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation works to meet the basic human needs of the most marginalized members of the human family, including socioeconomically disadvantaged youth; the aged; persons with physical, emotional, and mental disabilities; and those with the fewest material resources. In addition to the above, the Foundation seeks to serve religious communities and correlative organizations of Judea-Christian beliefs. To this end, the Foundation strives to enact through its grantees the Seven Corporal Works of Mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty; clothe the naked; care for captives; shelter the homeless; visit the sick, and assist the mourning. The PFCF is independent and wholly and complete separate of Pulte Homes Inc.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pultes-partner-with-united-ways-211-program-301442252.html

SOURCE Bill Pulte

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Pulte
#Charity#Pulte Homes#Pulte Capital#The Blight Authority#The Bill Pulte#Pultegroup Inc#Bad Management#Twitter Philanthropy
