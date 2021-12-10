ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

HANNA ANDERSSON LAUNCHES SESAME STREET PAJAMA CAPSULE COLLECTION

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's wear brand Hanna Andersson has launched an exclusive Sesame Street pajama capsule collection, available starting today. Inspired by the beloved childhood favorite that has brought joy to generations of children, the Sesame Street collection celebrates Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch, in the iconic Hanna Andersson silhouettes and patterns that children and parents alike will adore.

Grounded in Hanna Andersson's classic striped print and super-soft long john silhouettes, the kids-only capsule collection features a modern character aesthetic. Five styles highlight the faces of beloved Sesame Street characters and a multi-character grid print for those who can't choose just one character to love. A standard across all of Hanna Andersson's pajamas, the Sesame Street capsule collection is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and made with organic cotton, making them gentle on children's skin and the environment. The timeless designs and durable construction offer non-stop comfort that can be passed down from child to child for years to come.

" Sesame Street is a childhood classic, and we are so excited to introduce this new collaboration to our customers. Sesame Workshop's mission of helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder aligns perfectly with our Brand Values at Hanna Andersson and the iconic characters are beloved by so many. This capsule collection aims to celebrate each character in new and unexpected ways, with bold designs that kids will love to wear," said Kelly Olmstead, Chief Marketing Officer at Hanna Andersson. "The collection will expand with additional product offerings this spring -- we're excited for kids to wear their favorite characters year-round!"

"Hanna Andersson's unique, Scandinavian-inspired approach to high quality design truly brought our Sesame Street characters to life with the timeless styles featured in this capsule collection," said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President, Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "Combining Sesame Street's playful, beloved characters with the collection's made-for-play styles make for memorable family moments for years to come."

The Hanna Andersson x Sesame Street capsule collection is available for purchase online exclusively at HannaAndersson.com starting today, December 10 th.

STYLES & PRICING:'Elmo' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50'Big Bird' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50'Oscar the Grouch' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50'Cookie Monster' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50'Sesame Street' Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton, $50

LINK TO PURCHASE:hannaandersson.com/characters-sesame-street

HI-RES PRODUCT IMAGERY: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wWRGm6mMfEiO6Aof6OgK0h1v1ZImvrdb?usp=sharing

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details that eliminate the rub. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna Andersson has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com )

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOPSesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

CONTACT: Mateja HeinrichFull PictureAccount Executive mheinrich@fullpic.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanna-andersson-launches-sesame-street-pajama-capsule-collection-301441873.html

SOURCE Hanna Andersson

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Levi's Partners Jaden Smith For The Ultimate Capsule Collection

Jaden Smith has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding men’s fashion for some time. His unconventional suits to his gender-fluid wardrobe consist of hoodies paired with skirts layered over baggy denim. His style knows no limits. Smith, who wears many hats, including actor, rapper, philanthropist, humanitarian, and designer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. Arctic-born brand Canada Goose returns with the second installment of its Northern Lights capsule: The Icons. The Canadian brand is brightening up the gloomy months that winter has in store. Inspired by the otherworldly auroras and bold hues that light up the Arctic skies, they’re introducing a vibrant color palette and high-performance pieces to help the wearer fight the cold in the most eye-catching of ways.   The latest drop builds on the previous release with a series of updated classics alongside two new styles: the Northern Bib Overall for $1,095 and Jacquard Sweater for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

A24 Is Dropping A Capsule Collection Full of Vintage Merch

A24 is not only known for releasing some of Hollywood’s indie classics but the company is known for serving fans the most interesting collectible goods from auctioned-off show props and costumes to horror-ridden cookbooks. Like nearly every film studio at the moment, A24 is jumping on the early-aughts nostalgia bandwagon with a collection that’ll for sure bring back all of the feels, especially as the holiday gifting season picks up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Gabrielle Union
WWD

Blumarine Launches Hello Kitty Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The most famous Japanese cat in the world is the protagonist of a limited-edition capsule collection conceived by Blumarine’s creative director Nicola Brognano. The designer has teamed with Sanrio for a collection dedicated to Hello Kitty, which is exclusively available from today at Ssense.com and blumarine.com.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022All the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection “Hello Kitty is an icon of my generation and fully represents the 2000s aesthetic to which I have been referring since the beginning of my path at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

FOSS Launches 2021FW Collection

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the newest collection, FOSS launched "Announcement 01" 2021FW Collection, taking brand symbols and brand portraits as the touch points to connect more young people who are willing to share new cultures, art and designs. They pay attention to their spirit demand and advocate a positive attitude towards life. With "fearlessness" as the inspiration of creativity, the collection is designed for multi-environmental purpose, fulfill the needs of daily commuting and outdoor sports.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Presented Festive Capsule Collection

American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger presented the TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule Collection. The Festive looks are a celebration of American youth, luxury and glamour inspired by brand’s iconic designs, and it introduces a new era of high-octane aesthetics. For the Festive Collection, Tommy Hilfiger brings the glitz and glamour...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Reveals Two-Piece GORE-TEX Capsule Collection for Winter

Another week, another Stüssy announcement. Following on from its just-seen Air Force 1 Mid rework, a collaboration with Our Legacy WORK SHOP, and a recent drop with Dr. Martens, comes the streetwear stalwart’s latest offering: a GORE-TEX capsule collection. Comprising two looks, Stüssy uses GORE-TEX’s finest materials to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street#Big Bird#Scandinavian
hypebeast.com

Kiko Kostadinov to Launch Special Capsule Collection at London Pop-Up Store

Kiko Kostadinov has announced that it will be opening its first-ever direct-to-consumer experience in the form of a pop-up shop in Soho, London later this month. While the menswear collection is available at various other London retailers such as Dover Street Market, the designer brand has never ventured into offering its own experience. In celebration of this, Kostadinov has worked with local suppliers and end-of-roll fabrics to create a capsule collection in very limited quantities to be sold at the shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Drops its 2021 "HOLIDAY" Capsule Collection

NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE has released its “Holiday” capsule consisting of a series of cozy apparel packaged in special drawstring bags and boot-shaped gift wraps. The festive collection is highlighted by its loungewear featuring two zip-up hoodies and COZY PANT sets in blue fitted with soft and fluffy yarn, and a jacquard Cowichan sweater featuring HUMAN MADE’s heart logo in the front and duck motifs on the back. Other apparel pieces include round-body duck sweatshirts and T-shirts displaying the moniker “Gears for futuristic teenagers,” and Christmas accessories incorporate plush dolls, magnetic crocheted duck ornaments, yarn duck socks, and mugs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
guitargirlmag.com

Alanui Celebrates Rock’n’Roll and Launches a Capsule Collection Dedicated to The Rolling Stones

LOS ANGELES, CA – December 10, 2021 – To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary band that changed the music world forever Alanui and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company launches a collection of knitwear pieces dedicated to The Rolling Stones.Jagger, Richards, Wood and Watts: 4 rock’n’roll gods who expressed unparalleled energy and adrenaline with their music are now inspiring a collection of knitwear pieces that feature the iconic “Lips and Tongue” logo, bandana designs and psychedelic patterns. The infamous graphic of The Rolling Stones irreverently reoccurs on cardigans and crewnecks for men, women and kids by making this capsule collection a celebration of their eternal influence on global culture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Snacking Outfit Capsule Collections

7-Eleven has teamed up with popular entertainer, DJ, talk show host, and comedian Kerwin Frost in a limited-edition 'Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform.' There will only be 500 uniforms available for the public to purchase and consists of the 'Snack Attack Jacket,' 'Snack Attack Glitter Tee,' and 'Snack Attack Pants,' fitted with 18 pockets designed to hold Kerwin Front's favorite snacks and drinks from 7-Eleven.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

EXCHANGE PROGRAM and Othelo Gervacio Partner on Capsule Collection

Featuring the artist’s signature floral motifs. EXCHANGE PROGRAM teamed up with artist Othelo Gervacio on a capsule collection titled Shadows of Tomorrow. The collaboration was recently showcased at a launch party at The Seaport located in Manhattan. Based just over the Brooklyn Bridge, Gervacio’s work explores ideas within romance, tragedy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Sparkles in Bedazzled Bodysuit and Strappy Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

Saweetie gleamed on stage at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, serving audiences a phenomenal performance with an equally phenomenal look. The ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of music’s most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From Kpop hit BTS to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all. The rapper stepped on stage in a glittery pink bodysuit that channeled Lady Gaga’s own signature looks. Entirely embellished with crystals, the piece also featured subtle draped details at the hips for a romantic touch. Saweetie completed her ensemble with bedazzled fishnet tights, large, glittering hoop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm. The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants. For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height....
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy