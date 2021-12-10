ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENROLLMENT FOR REGISTERED CLINICAL TRIALS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED FOR RF-II IN CHINA

 4 days ago

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board (the " Board") of directors (the " Directors") of Broncus Holding Corporation (the " Company", together with its subsidiaries, the " Group") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the enrollment of all subjects for the clinical trials of its self-developed core product, RF Generator + RF Ablation Catheter (" RF-II"), a radiofrequency ablation system that specifically targets lung cancer, in China.

Led by the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University (Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health) and with Professor Li Shiyue as the coordinating principal investigator, the clinical trials were participated by dozens leading clinical centers across China, including Shanghai Chest Hospital and West China Hospital of Sichuan University. The RF-II ablation operations were performed smoothly and well tolerated. The safety and efficacy of RF-II were preliminarily demonstrated in patients who have already conducted follow-up evaluation.

According to the Frost & Sullivan report, there were 924,100 new lung cancer patients in China in 2020. As a minimally invasive and repeatable targeted therapy for lung tumors, radiofrequency ablation can be used alone or in combination with other therapies, potentially providing a valuable opportunity of curative and palliative treatment for most patients.

The Company's self-developed second-generation radiofrequency ablation product is the world's only radiofrequency ablation system dedicated to lung cancer treatment. With the assistance of AR-based optical lung diagnosis navigator LungPro, the system can quickly and accurately reach the target focus center through bronchoscope and ablate the tumors with an ablation catheter, thus offering an innovative interventional therapeutic technique for lung tumor ablation. The system is expected to provide a new way of treatment for patients with multiple primary lung cancers, postoperative recurrence, or lung cancer unsuitable for surgical treatment.

