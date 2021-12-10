ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago Industries Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - Get Winnebago Industries, Inc. Report, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, published its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report features baseline data to support the company's recent commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and outlines leadership investments in both environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"At Winnebago Industries, corporate responsibility is core to and integrated with how we do business," said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. "Throughout our entire portfolio of premium outdoor brands, we strive to 'Be great, outdoors'. Our teams within the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta businesses are truly inspired to demonstrate that corporate responsibility is good for our world, and good for our bottom line. We are committed to people and our planet, for the long term."

Our corporate responsibility journey is one of continuous improvement and long-term commitment. Winnebago Industries 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights include:

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities include updates on our progress to date and future goal setting.

  • Winnebago Industries became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and signed on to the Business Ambition 1.5 oC, committing to set science-based targets in pursuit of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company has set goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, zero waste-to-landfill and water reduction by 2050. The report includes baseline data we will use to set science-based targets, aligned with the Science Based Target initiative.
  • Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within our workforce, the outdoor industry and our operating communities remains a steadfast commitment. Aligned with our CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, Winnebago Industries has amplified its work to create a culture of belonging. At the corporate board level, 27 percent of directors are women and 27 percent are racially or ethnically diverse. In 2021, we hired our company's first Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to drive an integrated strategy.
  • Winnebago Industries maintained a strong safety record, despite unprecedented risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2016, the company has reduced Total Recordable Incidence Rate by 70 percent. In 2021, CEO Michael Happe engaged 500+ employees in small group listening sessions and manufacturing facility safety walks.
  • We invested $1.4 million in community organizations driving social impact in outdoor equity, access and community. The Winnebago Industries Foundation deepened partnerships with the National Park Foundation, the Outdoor Foundation and No Barriers USA. The Foundation continues to develop and expand partnerships with outdoor equity partners led by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and women leaders. CommunityGO employee volunteer teams served local communities with partners including Habitat for Humanity and the Minnesota Vikings Table food truck, a Winnebago Specialty Vehicle.
  • In 2021, we introduced the GO Together Fund, designed to assist employees facing hardship. The year-round fund is modeled after the COVID-19 immediate response fund the company created in 2020, providing $425,000 in emergency hardship assistance.

"As Winnebago Industries evolves and transforms, we approach our corporate responsibility journey with drive to succeed and a commitment to continuous improvement," said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Responsibility. "With bold commitments to people and planet, and with data to chart our course, we are positioned to accelerate our progress in 2022."

Learn more and read the Winnebago Industries 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.

About Winnebago Industries Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - Get Winnebago Industries, Inc. Report is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, as well as open bow, center console, dual console and pontoon boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit investor.wgo.net .Media Contact: Chad Reece - Corporate Relations - 641-585-6647 - creece@wgo.net

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net

