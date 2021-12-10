ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revionics Recognized As A Technology Leader In Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix For Intelligent Retail Pricing And Promotion Optimization, 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass. and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revionics, an Aptos Company and provider of retail pricing, promotion, markdown and advanced analytics solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2021 technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization market.

The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading intelligent retail pricing and promotion optimization vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, affording strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position.

Notably, Revionics was the highest-scoring vendor for "technology excellence," outperforming 25 other vendors that were evaluated in this report. Criteria utilized to measure technology excellence were the sophistication of technology, competitive differentiation strategy, application diversity, scalability, integration and interoperability, and vision and roadmap.

Revionics was also one of the top-ranked vendors for "customer impact." This category evaluated vendors based on customer service excellence, unique value proposition, ease of deployment and use, proven record, market presence, and product strategy and performance.

"With its strong customer value proposition, industrywide expertise, sophisticated range of retail solutions, transparency in price recommendations, what-if simulations and a transition from rules-based pricing to optimization, Revionics has been positioned as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization, 2021," said Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

"The Revionics platform's key technological differentiators include SaaS; providing science-based pricing, promotion and competitive insights; machine learning solutions for translating shopper insights and competitive response; and AI to enhance customer engagement, etc.," Chandel added. "Revionics will continue to hold a strong position in the intelligent retail price and promotion optimization market."

As noted in the report, COVID-19 has triggered tough competition amongst retailers, and consumers have become more price-conscious. These factors, among others, have driven increased demand for advanced pricing solutions that give retailers the ability to present the right price at the right time to the right customer.

"The pandemic and rapid changes in consumer behavior have created a new sense of urgency to infuse AI into retail pricing practices," said Scott Zucker, General Manager at Revionics, an Aptos Company. "In this period of extreme volatility, AI-powered pricing strategies are essential to support robust, profitable demand and create a much stronger price perception in the market."

"As more retailers look to adopt intelligent retail pricing and promotion optimization solutions, we appreciate Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' recognition of Revionics' leadership in this area and our established track record of helping our customers achieve stronger financial results, increase customer satisfaction and improve their competitive position," concluded Zucker.

To download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization, 2021, https://revionics.com/report/spark-matrix-intelligent-retail-pricing-and-promotion-optimization-2021/

About Quadrant Knowledge SolutionsQuadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

About Revionics, an Aptos Company

Revionics LLC, an Aptos Company, provides enterprise retailers around the world with leading, science-based solutions for pricing, promotions, markdowns and competitive insights to illuminate their way on the lifecycle pricing optimization journey. As a trusted partner for top retailers across a variety of industries and markets, Revionics delivers unparalleled results in ROI, profit lift, process efficiencies and more.

Powered by robust analytics and advanced AI models, Revionics equips retailers with clarity and confidence to make optimal pricing decisions. With science at the center, Revionics' machine learning capabilities translate consumer, competitor and market data into actionable insights and transparent pricing recommendations for high-impact results.

Revionics is a registered trademark of Revionics, LLC. All other company and product names may be Trademarks, Registered Trademarks or Service Marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contact:

For Revionics, an Aptos Company Kristen Miller kmiller@aptos.com

For Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Riya Mehar rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revionics-recognized-as-a-technology-leader-in-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-for-intelligent-retail-pricing-and-promotion-optimization-2021-301442243.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

