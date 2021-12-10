ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Pulse: It’s about time

By David VomundSpecial to the Tribune
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor stock market investors dull days are few and far between. COVID variant news and the Fed’s policy changes were the catalysts for recent volatility. There will be others. First the Fed. Jerome Powell said it’s time to retire the word “transitory” when describing rising inflation numbers. Shoppers, drivers and businesses...

MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MarketWatch

Gold settles at a nearly 2-week low ahead of this week’s Fed decision

Gold futures declined Tuesday, with prices marking their lowest finish in nearly two weeks. Investors braced for the outcome of meetings among central bankers this week, headlined by the Federal Reserve, which could catalyze moves in precious metals. The Fed will end its two-day, monetary-policy meeting on Wednesday and Chairman...
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
