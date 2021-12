Ducky came into our care from Brawley Animal Control around the middle of November. Although he has only been with us for a short time, he has turned out to be quite the character! With his goofy personality and his unique look, he has become a favorite amongst our staff. Ducky is your typical puppy who does typical puppy things: He’s energetic, rambunctious and loves to play! He gets along well with other puppies and dogs of all sizes, and he loves every human he meets! Because of his vivacious personality and energy, we know he would do well in a family that has children who can match his energy and play for hours on end. Of course, as with all puppies, he does need some basic training. With some time and consistency, we are more than certain that Ducky will be the perfect companion that any furry family could ask for.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO