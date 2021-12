The Sierra Avalanche Center is not a typical public service found in just any town. Nearly every day of the winter, and especially on high avalanche risk days, forecasters and observers from the public-private partnership grab their gear, sometimes shoveling out their thickly snowed-in driveways in the darkness of the morning. They then head to the mountains, regardless of road conditions, in search of the avalanche problems of the day in order to keep the region informed about the potentially deadly dangers that are unique to snowy mountain communities.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO