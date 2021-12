Two things happened in the past 48 hours that badly eroded any ability for Fox News to credibly claim that its approach to its coverage is objective. The first was the sudden announcement on Sunday that longtime host Chris Wallace was decamping for a position with CNN. Wallace had long been a target of conservatives, including on the network itself. His weekly program hosted both Democrats and Republicans, with members of each party facing equivalently skeptical questioning. Even those unwilling to cede that point can simply compare his show to the network’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” hosted by Maria Bartiromo. Wallace’s approach was to interrogate legislators about consequential news stories. Bartiromo tends to spend more time amplifying right-wing propaganda.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO