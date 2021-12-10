ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US Wins Appeal Over Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

From what I understand, its well proven that Assange worked with the Russians to deliberately time info release to mess with the US elections. Thats not journalism. They guy is basically an enemy of the state and he hasnt been shy about admitting it. If you want protection as a journalist...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Security News This Week: US Wins Appeal to Extradite Julian Assange

Apologies to anyone who was hoping for a quiet December on the cybersecurity front. Late in the week, a vulnerability in Apache's Log4j logging framework exposed large swaths of the internet to relatively simple hacking. There's not much you can do to protect yourself here, since the issue is largely server-focused, but the full fallout will likely affect many services you use on a daily basis. Worse still, malicious hackers have already developed ways to exploit it, and are actively hunting for potential victims. Cheers!
POLITICS
AFP

US wins British court appeal paving way for Assange extradition

The US government won an appeal Friday against a UK court ruling that had blocked extraditing Julian Assange, paving the way for the WikiLeaks founder to be sent from Britain.  The two-judge ruling ordered that the case be returned to the magistrates' court with a direction it be sent to Patel for a final determination on extraditing Assange.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

Wikileaks Julian Assange Can Be Extradited To US, British Court Rules

LONDON - A British court has ruled that Julian Assange, the 50-year-old founder of the whistleblowing website Wikileaks, can be extradited to the United States to face charges of hacking and theft, which combined could result in a jail term of up to 175 years. The ruling by British high...
WORLD
protocol.com

Julian Assange will likely be coming to the US for trial soon

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face trial under the Espionage Act after losing an appeal to prevent his forced removal in a U.K. high court today. Today's ruling overturned a lower court judge's decision to prevent extradition on...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Assange
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Us Military#Dnc#Classified Information#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy