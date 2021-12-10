ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Babylon's Fall' Continues To Look Amazing And Will Be Released Next Year

By Ollie Barder - Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a good while since we heard anything...

nintendoeverything.com

Heartfelt visual novel A Year of Springs releasing on Switch next week

Publisher Ratalaika Games and developer npckc have announced that they’re putting A Year of Springs, a heartfelt visual novel, on Switch. The title is due out on December 10. Thanks to Ratalaika, we have the following overview with additional information:. Experience the stories of Haru, Erika, and Manami in A...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Babylon’s Fall Trailer Delivers Sharper Visuals and an Early 2022 Release Date

Reaction to Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall has been somewhat mixed, largely due to a somewhat odd “oil painting” visual style that many argued obscured the game’s action. Platinum promised they were making changes to game’s look, and just minutes ago during The Game Awards pre-show, we saw evidence of that in a new trailer featuring much sharper, more impressive visuals than we’ve from Babylon’s Fall in the past. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Babylon’s Fall Gets Worldwide Release Date on PS4, PS5, and PC; More Game Modes, Story, and Weapons Provided Post-Launch at No Cost

Square Enix announced that the PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via Steam on March 3, 2022. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Babylon's Fall is coming on the 3rd of March 2022

Babylon's Fall, the new Platinum number, is releasing next year on March 3rd. The announcement came in the pre-show for this year's Game Awards. Published by Square-Enix, Babylon's Fall is a co-op action game for up to four players. Wield up to four weapons at once, carry a coffin around, and take on the Tower of Babylon. Fans of Platinum's wonderful Astral Chain will see lots to get excited about what with all the chains flailing around, although Babylon's Fall ditches sci-fi for a sort of colourful fantasy theme.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New trailers for The Expanse, Babylon’s Fall, Gollum, Tchia, Dune: Spice Wars and more

A lot of publishers released trailers for numerous games at The Video Game Awards 2021. As such, we’ve decided to collect those that we haven’t already shared in one big article. So, without further ado, below you can find the trailers for The Expanse, Babylon’s Fall, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Tchia, Dune: Spice Wars, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and more!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Square Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person action game, with players able to control all kinds of wild powers in order to defeat their foes. The goal: To ascend the tower of Babylon and make it fall. Babylon's Fall releases March 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Terraria Journey’s End eyes up a Switch release early next year

Developer Re-Logic has revealed in its latest blog post, that Terraria will receive a sizable content update, dubbed Journey’s End, early next year. This will bring the Nintendo Switch version of the hit pixelated crafting adventure up to speed with all other versions, as well as introduce a slew of bug fixes.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sorry Folks, Fall Guys For Nintendo Switch Won't Be Released This Year

We're nearly at the end of the year, and by now if a certain game hasn't shown up on the Nintendo Switch it's probably not going to make 2021. With this in mind, Fall Guys by Mediatonic won't be arriving this year. After being delayed in May the UK-based developer has now provided another update in a new post over on the game's official website - stamping out theories about the Switch and Xbox versions arriving alongside Season 6.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The System Shock remake to release on PC next year

While it looked like the System Shock remake would release a bit sooner a while back, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see what exactly Nightdive Studio is up to when it finally drops us into its freshly updated sci-fi horrorscape. The game has been given a release window for 2022, so we’ll be seeing it sometime next year.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Babylon’s Fall Release Date Announced

Square Enix announced that the Babylon’s Fall release date will fall on March 3, 2022. The new release date announcement trailer also showcases some gameplay of the upcoming title. Furthermore, pre-orders of Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions will include early access privileges. More details about included bonuses will be...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Babylon’s Fall Release Date is Set for March 2022

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames have announced the Babylon’s Fall release date is set for March 2022 for PC and consoles. The Babylon’s Fall release date is set for March 3, 2022 across Windows PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here’s a new trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Square Enix Announces Babylon’s Fall Will Release In Early March 2022

Square Enix Announces Babylon’s Fall Will Release In Early March 2022. Square Enix is a major video game developer and publisher. The company is responsible for the release of various titles and franchises including Final Fantasy, Marvel’s Avengers and Tomb Raider. Recently, Square Enix has consistently released information on Babylon’s Fall. At the Video Game Awards, the publisher released yet another trailer for the upcoming title. Developers, PlatinumGames Inc. along with Square Enix have confirmed the release of Babylon’s Fall on 3rd March 2022. Babylon’s Fall will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES

