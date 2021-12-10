ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SB Nation Reacts: What will the Seahawks’ final regular season record be?

By Mookie Alexander
Field Gulls
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. It’s better when I get to do these after a win. The Seattle...

www.fieldgulls.com

Comments / 1

Rookie Jake Curhan set to make first start for Seahawks

When the Seattle Seahawks take the field against the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon in Week 14 they have a chance to win consecutive games for the first time this season. To do that, however, they will need to overcome a number of injuries that will keep notable members of the team off the field.
NFL
Field Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 12/12: Gameday!

Injuries led to Reed and Jones both being discarded by their former teams and landing in the Pacific Northwest. Since joining forces as Seattle's starting corner tandem, both players have been playing the best ball of their careers, potentially playing their way into future plans for the franchise. How did...
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett records third-straight 1,000-yard season

Dec. 13—HOUSTON — Fate just seems to keep drawing Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett together. Lockett was born Sept. 28, 1992 — 38 years after Largent was born on the same date in 1954. Like Largent, Lockett was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And as Lockett's...
NFL
Field Gulls

Cigar Thoughts, Game 13: Rashaad Penny, y’all

— For as insane as last week was, it kinda finally felt normal. And while the win over the 49ers was very wild, it was the type of crazy that’s become the comfort zone for Seahawks fans over the last 12 years. Fake punts, fumbles, a big comeback, and a goal line stand to win it— all seemed pretty par for the course normally, but this season has lacked that sort of craziness to date.
NFL
Field Gulls

PLAYOFFS?!?!

The Seahawks will play the game of the year (so far, pending Sunday's results) in LA, Sunday afternoon. While this season has been filled with injuries, drama and rumors, the Seahawks have somehow stumbled into the NFC wild card race. Their opponent? The Los Angeles Rams. Coming off of a big win down in Arizona, the Rams go into this game 9-4, chasing the very team they defeated Monday, for the division lead. The Rams are also dealing with major COVID-19 issues, like the rest of the NFL this week. At the time of writing this, it has been reported by Josina Anderson that Odell Beckham had tested positive for Covid, following 6 other Rams including Jalen Ramsey tested positive hours before last night's game. The Rams are in a tough spot here, coming off of a short week, shutting down their facility. The drama around this team is at a season high and who do they play in 5 days? Your red-hot Seattle Seahawks. This game is going to be the ultimate "crossroads" game for the Hawks. A win unlocks a favorable schedule and a road to the playoffs, with a chance to play the Cardinals in a "win or go home" scenario. A loss, and we fall to 5-9, and the drama preceding the 49ers win, will resurface, a losing season, and inevitable changes in the offseason. This Seahawks team is playing its best football at the perfect time in the season. The offense is clicking, they've found a running game, and the defense is steadily improving. We will see if everything this team has done the last two weeks is a fluke, or if this team is actually heading into the right direction.
NFL
Field Gulls

Rest of the NFC West, Week 14: Rams closing in on division lead after win in Arizona

Things are starting to heat up in the NFC West divisional race. For a moment there, as the Los Angeles Rams suffered a three-game losing streak, the Cardinals looked to have an easy path to the division title. However, a Rams win in Glendale on Monday night makes things more complicated for the Arizona Cardinals moving forward. Meanwhile, in the rear-view mirror of the two teams jockeying for the division title, the San Francisco 49ers look to shore up the second Wild Card spot. Let’s dig in to what you need to know from this week’s divisional action.
NFL
Field Gulls

Rashaad Penny has dominant game, Seahawks surge past woeful Texans in 33-13 win

The Seattle Seahawks (5-8) finally have consecutive wins for the first time in 2021. Russell Wilson (who wasn’t sacked!) threw for two touchdowns and Rashaad Penny rushed for a career high 136 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle pulled away late and beat the dreadful Houston Texans (2-11) by a score of 33-13. Seattle trailed early and it was a one-score game into the 4th quarter, but the defense held the Texans to 0 points in the 2nd half (as they did against the 49ers last week) and the offense got going in the 4th quarter to secure the win.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks open as 7-point underdogs against Rams

The Seattle Seahawks may have dispatched the hapless Houston Texans and otherwise have a very favorable home schedule to wrap up the regular season, but their last two road games? It doesn’t get much more brutal. While there’s the possibility that the Arizona Cardinals might not have anything to...
NFL
Field Gulls

UPDATED: Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee placed on COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks basically have to win out to have any shot to sneak into the postseason. One of the hurdles they will have to cleanly jump in order to do so is coming away with a road win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 15. However,...
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks will face Texans without several notable names

When the Seattle Seahawks take to the field against the Houston Texans in Week 14, it will be their first game without All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams. Adams, of course, was lost for the season with a torn labrum suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. That said, it will also be the first trip to NRG Stadium since 2013 which was, well, a largely forgettable game for the first three quarters until Richard Sherman decided he’d had enough and singlehandedly started the downward spiral of Matt Schaub’s career.
