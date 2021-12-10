SB Nation Reacts: What will the Seahawks’ final regular season record be?

The Seahawks will play the game of the year (so far, pending Sunday's results) in LA, Sunday afternoon. While this season has been filled with injuries, drama and rumors, the Seahawks have somehow stumbled into the NFC wild card race. Their opponent? The Los Angeles Rams. Coming off of a big win down in Arizona, the Rams go into this game 9-4, chasing the very team they defeated Monday, for the division lead. The Rams are also dealing with major COVID-19 issues, like the rest of the NFL this week. At the time of writing this, it has been reported by Josina Anderson that Odell Beckham had tested positive for Covid, following 6 other Rams including Jalen Ramsey tested positive hours before last night's game. The Rams are in a tough spot here, coming off of a short week, shutting down their facility. The drama around this team is at a season high and who do they play in 5 days? Your red-hot Seattle Seahawks. This game is going to be the ultimate "crossroads" game for the Hawks. A win unlocks a favorable schedule and a road to the playoffs, with a chance to play the Cardinals in a "win or go home" scenario. A loss, and we fall to 5-9, and the drama preceding the 49ers win, will resurface, a losing season, and inevitable changes in the offseason. This Seahawks team is playing its best football at the perfect time in the season. The offense is clicking, they've found a running game, and the defense is steadily improving. We will see if everything this team has done the last two weeks is a fluke, or if this team is actually heading into the right direction.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO