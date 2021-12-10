ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

MS isn't slowing down this West Point graduate

By Department Of Veterans Affairs
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvwJz_0dJQpb6900

Kathleen Owings served in the Army after graduating from West Point. Here is her story.

When I was first diagnosed with MS, I was scared. I was concerned and unsure of my physical and mental wellbeing and the impact it would have on my family and friends. While some may say I’ve been lucky that MS has not disrupted my life in any major way, I don’t feel that it’s just luck.

Since my diagnosis, I have a greater appreciation for my health. I make sure that I take care of myself by exercising, eating healthy, making sure that I get plenty of sleep, and taking my medications as prescribed. With this diagnosis, I feel that I need to be vigilant about keeping my body healthy and strong.

I’ve also learned to be aware of my MS issues, the most notable being heat intolerance, which I had before my diagnosis. While I stay active, I’m acutely aware of what my body is telling me, and I pay attention.

Since my diagnosis, I have a greater appreciation for my health. I make sure that I take care of myself by exercising, eating healthy, making sure that I get plenty of sleep, and taking my medications as prescribed. With this diagnosis, I feel that I need to be vigilant about keeping my body healthy and strong.

As the weather warms up, I’ll get back into running. I recently signed up to do my first ultra-marathon. While this is a longer distance than I’m used to, I don’t feel like I’m pushing myself beyond my limits.

In addition to taking care of myself, I have regular visits with my VA MS providers. We make sure everything is going well with my body and medications. I get my MRIs close to home which works well for me. VA has made it very easy for me to access care in Denver or closer to my home, and I have a great relationship with my providers.

I’ve been living with MS for over 12 years. There are some days that I see this diagnosis as a blessing. It gives me perspective on life and what I can push myself to do. MS has taught me to be thankful for what I have and that every day is a gift.

Life is full of hurdles, for everyone, and MS is one of my hurdles that won’t get in my way to living a healthy and fulfilling life. I want others to know that they can achieve great things and live a fulfilling life even with an MS diagnosis.

For more information on living wtih MS, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

Causes of The Appearance of Hand Veins

A most common cause is the chronic or continuous elevation of your hand against gravity, for example, if you are holding a baby from the time it was born. Most people get relief from their hand veins during pregnancy because the gravid uterus pushes down on the inferior vena cava in the pelvis which causes backflow in the inferior vena cava and thus causes relief. But when they don’t have it…
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#Marathon#Va Ms
asapland.com

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?. Internal bleeding in the head may present with the following signs and symptoms: headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness (syncope), fever/chills, focal neurologic deficit (i.e., weakness on one side of the body), subcutaneous bruising or petechiae around the eyes or ears, GCS score <15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pulmonary embolism is common and can be deadly, but few know the signs

Public radio fans knew NPR books editor Petra Mayer as an exuberant lover of science fiction, romance novels, comic books and cats. "If it's fun and nerdy, I'm all about it," she declared. Friends and family now are mourning the loss of the witty, bubbly 46-year-old. She died earlier this...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Boston

Getting COVID Vaccine In Afternoon Could Produce More Antibodies, Harvard Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – If you are scheduling a COVID vaccine appointment, you may want to take the time of day into account. A recent study from researchers at Harvard Medical School found people who got their shot in the afternoon had more antibodies than those who got it in the morning. The study also found other factors may influence antibody numbers. For example, people who received the Pfizer shot, women, and younger people tended to have more antibodies.
HARVARD, MA
asapland.com

Brain Stroke Effects

Brain stroke is a very dangerous disease. brain stroke effects are given below. 5-headache, ringing in the ears, nausea, fainting, and loss of consciousness. It increases with age, especially after 65 years. Treatment:. There is no cure for brain stroke but there are many therapies that can help you to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy