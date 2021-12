I've lived in the Southern Tier for ten years and am a bit ashamed to admit that up until this last summer, I'd never set foot inside Destiny USA. I grew up in the mall heydays - the 80s and 90s when going to the mall was an actual event. Like, it was planned out in advance. Outfits were laid out, hours were spent on hair and makeup, and a specific spot was designated for meeting up with friends.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO