Britton Rauscher makes some pretty good music. The South Carolina artist has a new single out this week, "NOBODY'S SMILING" and it's accompanied with a mystifying visual. Rauscher starts off with a little dialogue citing the classic Jay Z's, "Thank you, thank you. You're far too kind," then jumps into his verses. The song walks through the grind he's been going through to get to where he is. Rauscher tells his story while talking that talk. The raps sail over a soul sample production, and Rauscher's cocky flow gives a strong reason to head bop over the subtle percussions. "NOBODY'S SMILING" gives us a boost of pride and along with the jazzy vibe, well, you can't help but crack a smile.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO