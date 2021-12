We've seen the new Ford Ranger in lots of official images and videos, but these never tell the full story since the assets provided by a manufacturer are usually heavily processed to make the vehicle look as good as possible. That's perfectly understandable when you are unveiling a new product and you want to generate as much buzz around it as possible. However, we are always more eager to see real-life images and videos.

CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO