A regional effort to develop an innovation center focused on manufacturing is a step closer to potentially winning coveted federal dollars for the proposed project. The St. Louis proposal, led by economic development group Greater St. Louis Inc., is one of 60 finalists in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $1 billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge.” The local bid involves building the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center (AMIC), which would be located in north St. Louis city and serve as a hub of innovation and research initiatives for the region’s manufacturing sector.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO