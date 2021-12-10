ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Find The Golden Ticket With NFT Integration

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / How Have You Not Heard of CARD CHAMPS Yet?. If you have any familiarity with sports card culture, you've undoubtedly heard about the online platform that's got the big guys -eBay, Facebook, Amazon-all trump-faced and flustered. But, in case you've been...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Study finds theme park fans are wary of ‘dynamic’ ticket pricing

ORLANDO — This holiday season, tourists will pay even more of a premium to enter theme parks during peak times. The attractions are increasingly employing what’s known as dynamic pricing, a business strategy to manage revenue and crowds by charging more when demand is highest. Guests wanting to bypass holiday...
LIFESTYLE
aithority.com

Ticket Sales Launch For NFT.Land, Inaugural Las Vegas NFT Conference By TokenSmart

Generative event tickets are officially available for NFT.Land, the most epic NFT conference ever hosted by the metaverse’s leading NFT community, TokenSmart, powered by Fanchain. Tickets, which are each unique digital illustrations designed by NFT and CryptoClimate artist Made by Megan, will provide access to four days of immersive...
SNOOP DOGG
IGN

Golden Wolflord

This Genshin Impact guide contains information on how to defeat the boss, Golden Wolflord located in Inazuma. The Golen Wolflord is the first boss that nullifies the main purpose of shields. In addition, this guide will also provide several tips and tricks that will help you take down the Golden Wolflord, as well as the rewards on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

NFT partnerships and protocol integrations boost Tezos, WAX and Aleph.im

The roller coaster ride that is the cryptocurrency market continued its volatile ways on Dec. 8 as Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $49,000 level. Despite the setback, there are still clear signs that crypto mass adoption is taking place, a prime example being Visa's announcement that it will launch crypto consulting and advisory services for merchants and banks.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Digital Card#The Golden Ticket#Software#Fantasy#Facebook#Amazon#Current#Comps#Autofills
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Google
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
provideocoalition.com

Peach announces integration with Frame.io

The integration of Peach with Frame.io creates a “game-changing” cloud-based ad workflow from post-production through distribution, which is faster and more secure. Peach manages the world’s advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate on a global scale. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes ensuring ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition. Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling creatives and stakeholders from pre-production through approval, to easily collaborate within their secure cloud platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

The Importance of Integrity at Work

Entrepreneurs are funny creatures. We represent that rare breed of an individual who is willing to take exceptional risks and invest our most precious asset (time) into something that starts out as nothing more than a simple idea or belief. We work tirelessly to grow that fledgling concept into a viable business that in best case leaves an indelible imprint on the world around us and at worst, embodies what some like to call “a good learning experience.”
SMALL BUSINESS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Only Insiders Are Reaping Big From NFT Sales, Study Finds

Non Fungible Tokens are still the most popular crypto subsector right now with over $10 billion sold in the last quarter, but unfortunately, only a few insider hands who are whitelisted to access the markets first are reaping most of the benefits from such sales. Chainalysis has released a report showing that people who are whitelisted have a huge advantage over others, most of the time reselling their NFTs by as much as 75.7% in profit after buying them at significantly low prices due to such whitelisting. In comparison, other users get a gain of just 20.8%.
RETAIL
beincrypto.com

Tezos (XTZ) Price Pumps 40% on Ubisoft NFT Integration

One of the world’s largest gaming companies has just entered the non-fungible token (NFT) space in a big way with the announcement of Ubisoft Quartz. It will use the Tezos blockchain which has caused a massive spike in XTZ prices. Tezos’ native token XTZ has surged around 40% over...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Fractional NFT Real Estate and Where to Find It

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. In the metaverse, NFTs have gained fame for their use in the trading of digital land, e.g. a plot of land next to Snoop Dogg’s mansion in The Sandbox, a popular metaverse game, recently sold for USD 450,000. At the time of this writing, land in The Sandbox can be bought on secondary markets for a minimum price of 3 ETH, or about USD 12,000. As a consequence, the success of digital land trading made crypto enthusiasts.
REAL ESTATE
dallassun.com

Iconic canned meat smashing sales

Sales of the world-famous canned pork product, Spam, have smashed another record, with the US and South Korea proving to be its most popular markets. Hormel, the firm behind the iconic brand, announced record sales of $3.5 billion in the three months to the end of October, which is a 43% increase compared to the same time last year. Following the news, Hormel's shares increased by nearly 5% in Thursday's trading in New York.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy