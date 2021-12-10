ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDVV Announces OTCMarkets Current Information Status

 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders. On December 7th IDVV was upgraded to OTCMarkets current information tier. Bill Martin, Vice President stated 'The past year has been a long one...

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Information Analysis announces $10M equity financing

Information Analysis (IAIC) announces sale of 3,289,525 units at a price of $3.04 per unit in a private investment in public equity financing. Each unit consists of a share of $0.01 par value common stock and the right to receive a warrant exercisable for 0.20 shares of common stock which equates to one share for every five units purchased.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Visium Technologies Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Update on Current Events

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its webcast which will provide investors and interested parties with an update on corporate activities. What: Visium Technologies, Inc. Webcast. When: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Supernova Energy Comments on Pink Current Status

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ('SUPERNOVA' or the 'Company') a U.S. based oil and gas production and exploration company, is pleased to announce the Company has fulfilled all requirements and has now achieved pink current status. The Company has restarted production and begun selling crude. Supernova is assessing its current oil and gas holdings in Kansas and Kentucky.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

SNM Global (SNMN) Announces HempHUB(R) Granted Trademark Status

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities, announces today that its partner, HempHUB, has gotten a key trademark for the company.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

2022 Predictions for Cannabis Industry

The U.S. cannabis industry is on track to hit almost $25 billion in sales, according to New Frontier Data. Vivien Azer, managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen, and Russell Stanley, managing director and equity research at Beacon Securities Limited, join Cheddar News to give their predictions for the budding industry in 2022.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Centene says CEO to retire, names five new board members; board to find new CEO

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Rickys Welding Expands Website With New Products And Information

Rickys Welding, renowned for its reviews and versatile options for best quality welding machines and tools, has expanded its websites with information and products like Best Welding Bags to suit shoppers' needs. Welders today, professional and amateurs, are pleased to note that there are many state-of-the-art tools and machines that...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS

