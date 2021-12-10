ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Foster Grant: How To Shop for Sunglasses

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Broadry) — This holiday season, are a new pair of sunnies...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thenevadaview.com

Guide to buying perfect Sunglasses

Over time sunglasses are being considered as more than a fashion accessory. They are not only meant for enhancing one’s appearance but they are also meant for protecting eyes from harmful UV rays, sunlight, wind, etc. Therefore, before you buy sunglasses online, make sure you check the following – Check...
APPAREL
cyclingweekly.com

Hindsight Sunglasses review

Back in the summer of Lockdown, Olympic gold medallist and former Team GB track sprinter Callum Skinner went on something of a company launching spree, not only launching Five Rings Coffee alongside Owain Doul and Philip Hindes, Skinner also launched HindSight, an innovation invented by physicist and keen cyclist Alex Macdonald.
APPAREL
Byrdie

Snapchat is Changing How You Shop This Holiday Season

Things are beginning to feel very festive: Holiday lights are up, snow is falling (well, depending where in the world you live), and the gift wrap is finally emerging from its dusty corner of the storage closet. Magic! Well, except for maybe that last part, because shopping for what’s going inside that gift wrap can get really stressful, really quick. Tack that onto our already miles-long to-do list, and it’s enough to give even the merriest of us a mini crisis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Grant#Sunglasses#Holiday Season
Washington Times-Herald

Wondering how it feels to shop like the rich and famous

Thanksgiving is over, which means if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping, you’d better get going because the way time has been flying lately, we’re going to wake up tomorrow and discover it’s the Fourth of July. Thank goodness for online shopping, which enables many of us to shop while...
SHOPPING
fashionista.com

How I Shop: Haylie Duff

We all buy clothes, but no two people shop the same. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. Where do you shop? When do you shop? How do you decide what you need, how much to spend and what's "you"? These are some of the questions we're putting to prominent figures in our column "How I Shop."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Foldable Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses

American luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples has unveiled a new foldable version of its popular Sheldrake sunglasses. Dubbed the Sheldrake 1950, the new compact model maintains the original's iconic silhouette but adds a unique folding mechanism at the nose and temples. The added mechanism allows wearers to fold down the...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Lexxola Launches New "Neo" Sunglasses

Lexxola's setting a new standard with the launch of its brand new sunglasses silhouette, the "Neo," a love letter to the late 90s. In case you haven't realized, summer is over. Very over. I don't know about you, but I grew up thinking sunglasses were reserved for the sunny months, and once winter arrived, they got swapped out for beanies and scarves.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
surfd.com

Review: Dragon Baile Sunglasses

To celebrate 25 years of partnership, Dragon and Mick Fanning unveiled a brand new eyewear model: Baile. The word means ‘home’ in Gaelic – a tribute to both Dragon and Mick’s heritage. These are a serious piece of kit available in a range of colors to...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Our Picks: 7 Great Holiday Gifts for Your Best Friend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw once said, “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.” We couldn’t agree more! A BFF is the real MVP in your life, supporting you through all your ups and downs. So, make sure to add your friends to your holiday shopping list this year — they deserve some love too! Whether your bestie keeps up with the Kardashians or has a haircare hobby, we found the perfect platonic presents. These gifts are guaranteed hits for the holidays! Read on to shop our seven favorite finds from Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Shop Small at Deep South Posh

Deep South Posh is a local children's boutique in North East, Maryland. This shop is rich in both British elegance and southern charm! Owner, Christina Aldridge was born and raised a Southern Belle, while her husband grew up in England. At Deep South Posh, they offer both European style clothing and accessories for boys, and southern charm style clothing and shoes for girls. Deep South Posh takes pride in offering unique clothing and items for baby, boys, and girls at an affordable price! If you download the Deep South Posh app, you'll get 15% off your first order. You can order online or in store.
NORTH EAST, MD
Victoria Advocate

Ask Brad: Stores With Fast, Free Shipping

Here are a handful of stores that will ship your order quickly and for free (or with an affordable minimum purchase). If you’re comparing to Amazon, just take the order minimums into account when deciding which is the better deal. And if you’re already paying...
SHOPPING
crossroadstoday.com

How to holiday shop at the last minute

Supply chain snags. Sold-out merchandise. Empty shelves. Hefty shipping fees. Inflation. There are plenty of complications working against you this holiday shopping season. And despite warnings to shop early because of pandemic-related delays, some of us didn’t prioritize holiday shopping in October and November. But all hope isn’t lost....
BUSINESS
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy