MAPIC 2021: bringing leisure and retail together

South Asian content specialist streamer ZEE5 Global has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian content and IP studio Applause Entertainment, for multiple shows.
The partnership is designed to create a slate of Hindi-language originals across genres. It will kick off with “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati,” produced by Applause in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.
A drama-comedy focusing on a dysfunctional royal family, “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” boasts a heavyweight star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha. It will premiere...
