Energy Industry

Activists call on Consumers Energy to dump fossil fuel faster for renewable energy

By Sheri McWhirter
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
A group of community activists this week called on Consumers Energy to end its use of fossil fuels more quickly than planned...

The Independent

NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings

New York City lawmakers are poised to decide Wednesday whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation's most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country. The measure is expected to pass the City Council and subsequently receive Mayor Bill de Blasio s signature. If all that happens, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking. Some smaller buildings...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 12/14/21

LANSING, Mich. — Stephanie Pierce, Project manager at Consumers Energy talks about how they are rolling out some high-tech vehicles to find natural gas leaks across Michigan and protect the planet for all of us. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to check out...
LANSING, MI
spglobal.com

Data and technology will fuel the energy transition

World leaders are doubling down on an energy transition that will rely more heavily on renewable sources of energy as we move closer to key climate commitments. Investment in the energy transition is well underway, with daily news reports announcing new projects for wind, solar, hydro-generation, battery and other storage technologies, hydrogen, bio-based fuels, and carbon capture and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Denmark bets on North Sea carbon capture to hit climate goals

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Denmark will allocate 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.43 billion) towards carbon capture and storage subsidies over the coming decade in a move to reach one of the world's most ambitious climate targets, its government said on Tuesday. Last year, the Nordic country banned oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Consumers Energy#Renewable Energy#Fossil Fuel#Climate Change#The Mi Future Mi Power#Bipoc
One Green Planet

Climate Campaigners Go After Oil and Fossil Fuel Companies Over 2050 Climate Goals

Climate campaigners are going after oil and fossil fuel companies for not being compatible with the UK’s net-zero goal. The UK’s Oil and Gas Authority adopted a new corporate strategy to achieve its goal of “maximis[ing] economic recovery,” but climate campaigners say that it will ultimately harm the UK to prioritize money over the climate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan attorney general intervenes in DTE rate increase, lowers request by nearly $111 million

A rate increase request by DTE Gas Co. was slashed by 57% after Attorney General Dana Nessel argued the request was excessive and unreasonable. DTE Gas, a subsidiary of DTE Energy, serves approximately 1.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan. The Detroit-based utility company sought a rate increase of $195 million, which translated to more than an 11% increase for residential customers, according to the Attorney General’s office.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Fish Freeway: How This Company Hopes To Solve Clean Energy's Dirty Secret

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. A monumental shift toward clean energy sources is underway. Investment in alternatives to fossil fuel burning methods is at an all-time high. People increasingly demand that governments and energy providers work together to limit CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lowell Sun

Letters: Electric vehicles should not be singled out as adding to power grid load; Addressing climate change means lowering dependence on fossil fuels

Electric vehicles should not be singled out as adding to power grid load. The comments from ISO-NE CEO Gordon Van Welie regarding electric vehicles are either misreported or irresponsible (Cold snap this winter could zap New England power grid: ISO boss, 12/10). According to the article, Van Welie said that charging EVs is “the last thing we need” when the grid is stressed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

In defence of fossil fuels

Over the last seven or eight years we have seen the oil price fall from over $100 a barrel to $25, rally to $75, then fall again. This next decline, which lasted a couple of years or more, took it into negative territory. Minus $36 was the cost, by some counts, of a future barrel of oil at the height of the corona panic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The end of coal is coming 3 times faster than expected. Governments must accept it and urgently support a 'just transition'

Coal is likely to be completely gone from Victoria’s electricity system by 2032 with most other parts of Australia not far behind, a report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) declared last week. The report, called the 2022 Integrated System Plan, confirmed what many of us in energy policy have long known: the end of coal is coming, and the pace may take some industries and governments by surprise. The Integrated System Plan (ISP) is effectively the planning “blueprint” the market operator publishes to help industry and policy makers assess how Australia’s electricity system might evolve. It’s an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
marcellusdrilling.com

Speakers at WPC: Dumping Fossil Fuels Means Subjugation to China

Speakers on a panel at the recent 23rd World Petroleum Congress, held in Houston, TX, made a strong case for natural gas as the only legitimate “green” alternative to power the world. At least for the next couple of decades. The panel was called “Can Natural Gas, Including LNG, Deliver on the Promise of a Clean & Affordable Transition Fuel?” Charif Souki, Chairman of Tellurian and founder of Cheniere Energy, along with Jim Teague, Chief Executive of Enterprise Products Partners, made some great points. Souki asked the question, why in the world would we “trade” dealing with OPEC for dealing with (subjugation to) China?
HOUSTON, TX
newstalkflorida.com

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

