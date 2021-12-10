Activists call on Consumers Energy to dump fossil fuel faster for renewable energy

New York City lawmakers are poised to decide Wednesday whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation's most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country. The measure is expected to pass the City Council and subsequently receive Mayor Bill de Blasio s signature. If all that happens, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking. Some smaller buildings...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO