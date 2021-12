If you use the Google Play Store on your Chromebook to install apps and games instead of just relying on web apps or PWAs for everything, then you’ll likely know that there are plenty of great experiences that you can take advantage of on your device. Mind you, most are not native to laptop screens and haven’t been optimized for Chrome OS, but with games especially, there are still plenty of things you can install and load up for a fun time.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO