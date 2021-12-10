Here’s everything new in Caldera, the latest ‘Warzone’ map

The first season of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available soon, and judging by the current marketing material, it’s an impressive way to kick off a new game. It’ll come with a substantial amount of content for both Vanguard’s multiplayer and Warzone, including the integration that adds WWII weapons and features to the free-to-play battle royale. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Season 1 seems like it’ll have a substantial amount of content, especially for Warzone players. Activision has slowly trickled out information about Season 1, but there’s a lot we already know about what to expect from the forthcoming update, including its release date, new features, weapons, the Caldera map, and more.

