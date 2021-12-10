ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Norman Police Department Adds New Bureau With Goal Of Community Outreach

By Tevis Hillis
 5 days ago
The Norman Police Department is adding a new bureau in 2022. It will be split between staff functions and community engagement.

The bureau will be made up of 45 people, including 20 civilians. Their focus will be on outreach and implementing public safety solutions.

The discussion about creating the new bureau began in October.

Norman Police hope this will help educate the public on how to share their concerns.

“Our injury accidents are up and we want to reduce that. That does the most social harm in our community,” said Chief Kevin Foster with the Norman Police Department.

This new bureau is also meant to address the 12% increase in crime in Norman.

Since the beginning of this year, Norman PD has responded to more than 3 thousand violent felonies, rapes, arson, and thefts.

The major issue the department is facing is a shortage of applicants. The chief says the applicant pool so far this year is down by half.

