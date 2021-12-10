Kate needs a kidney

Despite nearly two million people dying of acute kidney injury every year, and tens of millions more needing treatment, no effective drug treatment for the condition is available. Furthermore, most acute kidney injury patients are elderly with poor prognosis, making acute kidney injury a major public health issue and an enormous socioeconomic burden in aging nations. Scientists have therefore searched for unexplored molecular signaling pathways that make promising drug targets. A new study led by ASHBi Professor Motoko Yanagita reports one such pathway by showing a lower expression of two molecules, CD153 and CD30, on specific types of immune cells attenuates dysfunction in aged kidneys.
