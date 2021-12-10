Kate needs a kidney

It's been over four years since I received my kidney. As a refresher, my father's side of my family are carriers of polycystic kidney disease (PKD). PKD is something that I have had for most of my life. In 2015, I was notified by my doctor, that there wasn't too much time and kidney function remaining for me which meant I would have to go on dialysis soon. Two years later, a living donor who turned out to be a childhood friend of mine, John Pitroff, saved my life by donating a kidney to me. We were an exact match and not a day goes by where I am not thankful for John's generosity.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO