FAITH NO MORE Cancels European Festivals, U.K., Australia And New Zealand Dates

 5 days ago

Has canceled all of its previously announced shows for 2022, including tours of Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., as well as a number of European festival appearances. The band announced the cancelations in a statement posted on social media. The group wrote: “Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren’t...

metalinjection

FAITH NO MORE Cancels All 2022 International Dates

And Mr. Bungle canceled their September and October tour dates, with vocalist Mike Patton citing ongoing mental health issues exacerbated by the pandemic as the reason for the cancellations. Unfortunately, Faith No More has now announced the cancellation of their 2022 dates as well, saying playing "anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us."
loudersound.com

The Cure announce UK shows as part of 44-date European tour, tease new album

The Cure will play shows in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London as part of a 44-date, 22-country, European tour lined up for 2022. Robert Smith’s band have also teased the fact that they have recorded 20 new songs, at least some of which seem destined for release on a new, as-yet-untitled, 67-minute Cure album. Thirteen new songs were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in February 2019, with a further seven songs added when the group returned to Rockfield in September 2019. Logic would suggest that the new album will emerge ahead of the group’s extensive 2022 touring schedule.
washingtonbeerblog.com

Partnership will bring more New Zealand hops to North America

A recently announced partnership between NZ Hops LTD and Charles Faram Inc. will bring New Zealand hops to North America. NZ HOPS LTD. AND CHARLES FARAM INC. Creating a grower-direct link for brewers buying New Zealand Hops. December 2, 2021, Nelson, New Zealand — NZ Hops Ltd. (NZ Hops, NZH)...
Punknews.org

The Bronx/Chubby And The Gang (Australia and New Zealand)

The Bronx will be heading to Australia and New Zealand this spring with Chubby And The Gang on select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday. The Bronx released Bronx VI and Chubby and The Gang released The Mutt's Nuts in 2021.
Mike Patton
NME

Check out Modest Mouse’s new 2022 US and European tour dates

Modest Mouse have shared details of new 2022 tour dates, taking place across the US and Europe – see the full schedule below. The shows, which come on the back of the band’s recent album ‘The Golden Casket’, which came out earlier this year, begin in the United States in April and feature a slot at next year’s Just Like Heaven festival in California, headlining alongside Interpol, The Shins and M.I.A.
ZDNet

AWS expands Data Lab program to Australia and New Zealand

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its Data Lab program to Australia and New Zealand to assist customers accelerate their data analytics projects. As AWS Australia principal solutions architect Rada Stanic puts it, Data Lab is a "joint accelerated engagement between our customers and AWS technical experts in order to create tangible deliverable that can help accelerate data modernisation initiatives".
Deadline

European Film Awards Cancels Physical Ceremony

The European Film Awards has cancelled its plans for a physical ceremony this year due to rising Covid numbers in Germany. A small ceremony for nominees only was due to take place in Berlin on December 11. Instead, it will now take place in a hybrid of digital formats, including pre-produced and live online.
Las Vegas Herald

Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free Streaming in Australia and New Zealand

Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
Fox News

New Zealand bans smoking

New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking – a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new law the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
