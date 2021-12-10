ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingenuity is still flying on Mars. Here’s what the helicopter is up to

By Lisa Grossman
Science News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ingenuity Mars helicopter was never supposed to last this long. NASA engineers built and tested the first self-powered aircraft to fly on another planet to answer a simple question: Could the helicopter fly at all? The goal was to take five flights in 30 Martian days or break the aircraft...

www.sciencenews.org

Universe Today

A Spacecraft Orbiting the Moon Just Captured an Image of Saturn

Cameras can be finicky – especially ones primarily used for astronomy. When used for a purpose other than their intended one, sometimes they result in horribly muddled or blurry images. However, sometimes an image works out just right and provides a whole new perspective on a familiar scene. That’s what happened recently when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) turned one of its cameras toward one of astronomy’s favorite places – Saturn.
Rosalind Franklin
SlashGear

NASA lost contact with Mars helicopter Ingenuity for 15 breathless minutes

NASA conducted the 17th flight for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Sunday, December 5. Everything went as planned during the helicopter’s 614-foot traverse to the northeast. However, during the final descent phase of the flight, the communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted. It appears the helicopter was able to land successfully. Approximately 15 minutes after the radio link was lost, Perseverance received packets of Ingenuity telemetry indicating the battery and flight electronics were healthy.
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
CNET

NASA looks into unusual Mars helicopter communications hiccup during flight

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its 17th Mars flight on Sunday, but something unusual happened near the end of the journey. The Perseverance rover and the rotorcraft normally stay in touch during flight, but as Ingenuity descended, it lost its radio communications link with its wheeled companion.
scitechdaily.com

Hitting the Limits: NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Executes 17th Martian Flight

Ingenuity flew for the 17th time at Mars on Sunday, December 5. After the helicopter executed the planned 614-foot (187-meter) traverse to the northeast, the radio communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted during the final descent phase of the flight. Approximately 15 minutes later, Perseverance received several packets of additional Ingenuity telemetry indicating that the flight electronics and battery were healthy.
IEEE Spectrum

Mars Helicopter Just Keeps On Going

The original mission of the Mars Helicopter (named Ingenuity) was to successfully complete a single 30-second long flight on Mars. That happened back in April. After several more successful flights, Ingenuity’s 30-day mission came to an end, but the helicopter was doing so well that NASA decided to keep it flying. Several months later, JPL promised that Ingenuity would “complete flight operations no later than the end of August,” but as of late November, the little helicopter has completed 17 flights with no sign of slowing down.
NASA

Orientation of Mars Helicopter Base Station Antenna for Flight 17

This annotated graphic depicts the orientation of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover during the 17th flight of the agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Dec. 5, 2021. A green dot on the rover, toward the top center of the frame, indicates the location of the Mars Helicopter Base Station antenna on Perseverance, which sends radio signals to and receives them from the rotorcraft. The red line depicts the line of sight to the helicopter during the final moments of Flight 17. Perseverance’s power source, the Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (MMRTG), is at the back of the rover, on the right. It angles above the antenna, impeding direct communications between the rover and helicopter as the rotorcraft descended toward the surface at the end of the flight.
Digital Trends

Curiosity’s new selfie a reminder that the plucky rover is still busy on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover is back in the spotlight after the space agency shared a recent selfie snapped by the veteran Mars explorer. While NASA’s newer, more advanced Perseverance rover tends to get all the attention these days, Curiosity, which landed on the martian surface in 2012, continues to investigate the faraway planet in a bid to learn more about the distance location.
