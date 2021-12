Brands that manage to provide a different experience for each guest will win their loyalty. It's easier said than done. Hotels can no longer take a uniform approach to hotel design, experts warned on Thursday at Design the Future, a Skift online summit. With local guests replacing transient travelers, hotel brands need to rethink how each property looks and feels, but the tricky part is building the right picture of a guest that has so many new needs.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO