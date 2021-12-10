ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case 1: Real-World Experience With Y90 TARE in Unresectable HCC

By Aparna Kalyan, MD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAparna Kalyan, MD: Was there anything in terms of the safety outcomes that you saw in this study that’s different from what your experience has been at your institution?. Parvez Mantry, MD: Patient selection is critical for Y90. Child-Pugh A status and patient performance status are critical. Their degree of sarcopenia...

Related
Q-TWiST Shows Acalabrutinib Has Favorable Risk-Benefit Profile for R/R CLL

Acalabrutinib demonstrated a favorable risk-benefit profile in R/R CLL. Acalabrutinib (Calquence) has superior quality-adjusted survival benefits to other treatments for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL), based on a post hoc risk-benefit analysis of phase 3 studies. The results of the analysis were described in a poster presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
Case 1: Combining Systemic and Locoregional Therapies in HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: We’re seeing more of this with the question of how we combine systemic therapy and locoregional therapy. Dr George, as oncologists, we’re always a little late to this game. Historically, this has been managed a lot by radiology and hepatology. How would you approach this in your clinic if somebody came in to see you?
In the First-Line Setting, Axi-Cel Shows Durable Response in LBCL

According to findings of the ZUMA-12, axicabtagene ciloleucel can induce durable responses in patients with large B-cell lymphoma. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) showed rapid and durable responses in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the first-line setting, according to findings of the ZUMA-12 (NCT03761056) trial. In the primary analysis, efficacy-evaluable patients, meaning patients with centrally confirmed disease, experienced a high objective response rate (ORR) of 89% and a complete response (CR) rate of 78%, reported Sattva Neelapu, MD, professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center during the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1 After a median follow-up of 15.9 months, 73% of patients continued to have a response at data cutoff.
Use of Axi-Cel in Previously Excluded LBCL Populations Supported by Real-World Evidence

While Axicabtagene ciloleucel demonstrated favorable efficacy in elderly patients and those with other comorbidities with large B-cell lymphoma, adverse events were common in some of these populations. Adverse events (AEs) were more common in some populations of elderly patients (≥65 years) and those with other comorbidities with large B-cell lymphoma...
Case 1: The LEGACY Study of Y90 Radioembolization in Unresectable HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: The LEGACY study looked at transarterial radioembolization [TARE] for solitary unresectable HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma]. The primary end point was to assess objective response rate in RECIST and to look at the duration of response. Additionally, they looked at overall survival as an end point. This was a multicenter, single-arm retrospective study looking at patients who were treated between 2014 and 2017. The main eligibility criteria for the trial were that patients had to have a solitary HCC lesion less than or equal to 8 cm with an ECOG performance status of 0 or 1 and a Child-Pugh score of A.
Acalabrutinib Demonstrates Less Toxicity Burden Than Ibrutinib in CLL

Compared with ibrutinib, acalabrutinib demonstrates less toxicity burden In CLL. In patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acalabrutinib (Calquence) showed a lower incidence of cardiovascular-related toxicities and lower toxicity burden compared with ibrutinib (Imbruvica), according to post hoc analysis presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
Bulevirtide Shows Real-World Efficacy Versus HDV

A real-world analysis of bulevirtide found a safety and efficacy profile similar to what was seen in earlier clinical trials in the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. HDV can only infect patients already carrying hepatitis B virus (HBV), but it causes the most severe form of viral hepatitis...
Venetoclax Triplet Sustains Tolerability, Deep Response in R/R Multiple Myeloma With t(11;14)

Venetoclax dosed at either 400 mg or 800 mg in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone showed promising preliminary results in a phase 1/2 study. In patients with t(11;14) relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), venetoclax (Venclexta) at either 400 mg or 800 mg plus daratumumab (Darzalex) and dexamethasone elicited deep durable responses and showed a tolerable safety profile, according to preliminary results of an expansion cohort from a phase 1/2 study (NCT03314181).1.
In Patients With Relapsed Myeloma and High Frailty Score, Ixazomib and Daratumumab Without Dexamethasone Shows Favorable Safety

In frail and elderly patients with multiple myeloma who are treated in the relapsed setting, a phase 2 trial shows promise of the daratumumab/ixazomib combination when given without dexamethasone. In frail, elderly patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, the combination of daratumumab (Darzalex) plus ixazomib (Ninlaro) without dexamethasone demonstrated...
100% ORR in Frontline CLL/SLL Seen With High-Frequency Low-Dose Acalabrutinib/Rituximab Combo

The combination of low-dose acalabrutinib/rituximab showed to be feasible and effective in CLL/SLL. In patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), high-frequency low-dose acalabrutinib (Calquence) and rituximab (Rituxan) represents a feasible and effective combination, according to results from a phase 2 study that was presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.1.
Activity in R/R PTCL Seen With Duvelisib plus Romidepsin

In patients with relapsed/peripheral T-cell lymphoma, the combination of duvelisib plus romidepsin was shown to be highly active. Duvelisib (Copiktra) plus romidepsin (Istodax; DR) had high activity levels in patients with relapsed/peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), according to final results from the dose expansion stage of a phase 1 trial (NCT02783625) presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
