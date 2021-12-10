Case 1: Real-World Experience With Y90 TARE in Unresectable HCC

According to findings of the ZUMA-12, axicabtagene ciloleucel can induce durable responses in patients with large B-cell lymphoma. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) showed rapid and durable responses in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the first-line setting, according to findings of the ZUMA-12 (NCT03761056) trial. In the primary analysis, efficacy-evaluable patients, meaning patients with centrally confirmed disease, experienced a high objective response rate (ORR) of 89% and a complete response (CR) rate of 78%, reported Sattva Neelapu, MD, professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center during the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1 After a median follow-up of 15.9 months, 73% of patients continued to have a response at data cutoff.
