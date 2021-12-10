ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts get some help from Vikings in playoff hunt

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvsRu_0dJQPbEr00

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in what wound up being a nail-biter at U.S. Bank Stadium. This gave the Indianapolis Colts a bit of a boost during their bye week.

Entering the prime-time game on Thursday night, the Colts were sitting at No. 9 in the AFC playoff race with a 7-6 record. They were just behind the Steelers, who had a record of 6-5-1 entering the game.

However, their 36-28 loss on the road pushed them down in the race and put the Colts up just one spot out of playoff contention. Following the loss, here’s a quick updated look at the AFC playoff picture:

  1. New England Patriots (9-4)
  2. Tennessee Titans (8-4)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
  4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)
  6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)
  7. Buffalo Bills (7-5)
  8. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The new playoff format means the top-seven teams in the AFC will make the playoffs with the No. 1 seed being the only one with a bye. Given that the Colts won their head-to-head matchup over the Bills in Week 11, they have a distinct advantage if they wind up in a tie.

Furthermore, the Colts are 6-3 against AFC opponents this season. Only the Patriots (7-1) have a better record in that area. This is a massive advantage to have when it comes to tiebreakers.

The Colts will have a tough test over their final four games coming out of the bye week, but they got some help from the Vikings on Thursday night.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

3 Vikings players who could be released ahead of time in 2022

Which Minnesota Vikings players could be candidates for release ahead of time during the 2022 offseason?. Although the Minnesota Vikings haven’t given up hope of reaching the postseason in 2021 just yet, some glances are already being cast towards what’s going to be an important offseason. Speculation continues to mount regarding the future of Mike Zimmer, with some established veterans looking for new deals and things looking on the bleak side from a salary-cap standpoint based on projections.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#Kansas City Chiefs
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Inch Closer to Playoffs after Sunday Games

The Minnesota Vikings did their part — sort of — to creep up the NFC playoff standings, knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 by a score of 34-26. Minnesota flogged Pittsburgh early in the contest, jumping to a 29-0 lead before nearly squandering it. But the Vikings held on in the end.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

A Surprising Nugget about Vikings Next Game on MNF

In the 21st Century, the Minnesota Vikings are 5-15 at Soldier Field in Chicago. They win one out of every four times when traveling to Illinois. During the 20 years before that – 1979 to 1999 – the Vikings owned an even-steven 10-10 record at the Bears, so the woes in that building are somewhat new.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy