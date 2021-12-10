Colts get some help from Vikings in playoff hunt

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in what wound up being a nail-biter at U.S. Bank Stadium. This gave the Indianapolis Colts a bit of a boost during their bye week.

Entering the prime-time game on Thursday night, the Colts were sitting at No. 9 in the AFC playoff race with a 7-6 record. They were just behind the Steelers, who had a record of 6-5-1 entering the game.

However, their 36-28 loss on the road pushed them down in the race and put the Colts up just one spot out of playoff contention. Following the loss, here’s a quick updated look at the AFC playoff picture:

New England Patriots (9-4) Tennessee Titans (8-4) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) Buffalo Bills (7-5) Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The new playoff format means the top-seven teams in the AFC will make the playoffs with the No. 1 seed being the only one with a bye. Given that the Colts won their head-to-head matchup over the Bills in Week 11, they have a distinct advantage if they wind up in a tie.

Furthermore, the Colts are 6-3 against AFC opponents this season. Only the Patriots (7-1) have a better record in that area. This is a massive advantage to have when it comes to tiebreakers.

The Colts will have a tough test over their final four games coming out of the bye week, but they got some help from the Vikings on Thursday night.