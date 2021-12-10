ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watch Billie Eilish’s SNL Promos With A Returning Kate McKinnon

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish is pulling double duty on this weekend’s SNL as host and musical guest. The requisite promos for the episode are out,...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kate Mckinnon
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos

Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant. Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Watch Billie Eilish Hold Back Laughter in 'SNL’ Hotel Ad Sketch

Have you ever been on a business trip and were forced to stay in a shady run-down hotel room for the weekend? Well for their final sketch of the night featuring singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, Saturday Night Live humorously takes us through that experience. Eilish plays Kathlyn the Desk Girl and...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish and her girl group (Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim) sang about a strange encounter Eilish’s Leslie D had with the Christmas icon. “It was a winter’s night, a quarter to 3 / I was dozing by my Christmas tree / When he appeared with a small white beard / The very guy I revered / I’m talking Santa,” Eilish sang. “I was in the same room as him.” From there, the encounter grows more awkward, with Leslie D telling Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, “Hey sexy mama, nice teeth” before he makes his escape. Eilish’s backup singers then shared their own stories about creeping out Santa Claus (Kenan Thompson), who appears at the end bearing gifts and forgiveness. In addition to the “Santa Song,” Eilish played a twerking TikTok nurse and starred in a creepy Next Door ad as host of SNL, while performing “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” as musical guest.
MUSIC
power953.com

Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on 'SNL'

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: "I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie." She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or "as the internet calls it, middle-aged," and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas' face on it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
dexerto.com

SNL TikTok skit with Billie Eilish mocks viral trends

Saturday Night Live, once again, took some shots at TikTok using a pretty hilarious sketch involving Billie Eilish and the endless scrolling through the For You Page. Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps, with many users making it a part of their daily routine to scroll the For You Page for a decent chunk of time.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Makes ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut in Romantic Puffy Dress & Stiletto Boots

Billie Eilish brought a dose of holiday whimsy to the stage at “Saturday Night Live” for her hosting debut. In her opening monologue, Eilish donned a voluminous minidress from Simone Rocha’s Spring 2022 collection. The outfit featured puffed sleeves and a layered skirt accented with white lace, pearls, ruffles and tulle, as well as red bow embroidery. Eilish completed her look—which she stated resembles “Mrs. Clause going to the club”—with ornament-like striped drop earrings, creating a fully holiday-themed outfit. The star also joked that she was “only wearing this because after the show, I gotta go get married in an anime.” For footwear, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish ‘SNL’ Skits And Performances Ranked

Billie Eilish both hosted and was the musical guest for this weekend’s (December 11) Saturday Night Live episode. The soon-to-be 20-year-old took a shot at comedy, while serenading the audience. Take a look at how her skits ranked below.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billie Eilish Was as Nervous as She’s Ever Been Hosting ‘SNL’: ‘Threw Up On the Plane Coming Here’

Billie Eilish has played in front of arenas packed with fans, scored multiple Grammy, VMA and Billboard Music Award wins and recorded the theme to the James Bond movie No Time to Die. But taking the stage in her Mrs. Claus club dress for the monologue on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live was, hands down, the most nerve-racking experience of her life.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Billie Eilish Owned SNL: Here are the 3 Best Moments

As we reach the end of the year, Saturday Night Live continues to have one its strongest seasons in recent memory. And over the weekend, pop star Billie Eilish took on double duty as both the host and musical guest to deliver laughs from the cold open to the 10-to-1 sketches. Here are three of the highlights that you absolutely need to see.
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Watch Billie Eilish’s New Video for “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish has shared a new visual for her Happier Than Ever track “Male Fantasy.” Eilish directed and edited the video, which finds the musician restlessly spending the day at home. Watch the new “Male Fantasy” music video below. Eilish has released a number of visuals throughout her Happier Than...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Billie Eilish’s Music Revealed What Her SNL Sketches Couldn’t

The first time Billie Eilish appeared on Saturday Night Live, the then-17-year-old put her famously green hair in two topknots, donned a graffiti-print outfit, and climbed the walls of a rotating room to underscore her eerie, enigmatic image. She rose to fame creating dark, ASMR electro-pop that distilled the fears of her generation with wry directness. Yet months later, she swept the 2020 Grammys with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and her rising star turned meteoric. On this weekend’s SNL, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest, the now-19-year-old asserted part of her refashioned identity: that she’s made peace with fame.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy