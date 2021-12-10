ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bashaud Breeland's stunned face perfectly summed up Vikings nearly blowing a huge lead

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings were coasting, up 29-0 on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter on Thursday night.

All anyone could talk about was how badly Ben Roethlisberger was struggling and how mediocre the Steelers were.

But then, the Steelers scored 20 straight points. A touchdown from K.J. Osborn appeared to put the game away … but then the Steelers scored again, and it was 36-28.

Vikings fans everywhere were in shock, and then cameras broadcasting the Thursday night matchup found Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was similarly stunned by the comeback that fell just short (Chase Claypool’s celebration that cost seconds was part of it):

