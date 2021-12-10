ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Awakens is our first look at true next-gen graphics

 6 days ago
PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners had almost given up on the idea of watching some proper next-gen graphics after spending a year on consoles that haven’t been able to provide a quantum leap yet. Performance-wise, players have witnessed a decent jump ahead thanks to 120fps support and bigger, more refined open-world environments. However, 2021 is not over yet and has one final surprise. The Matrix Awakens is a true look into the future.

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

The Matrix Awakens is not an actual video game – it’s more a tech demo built in Unreal Engine 5, the newest engine from Fortnite creator Epic Games. This experience is built in cooperation with Warner Bros. and The Matrix Resurrections cast, in order to promote the movie in theaters later this month. It’s totally free and you can play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the latter being the console we were able to try it on ahead of release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E44ev_0dJQMkn500

The demo kicks off with Keanu Reeves looking at the past and present of The Matrix, offering a speech on how mixing digital and real worlds was always a pillar of the story. While doing so, Reeves goes back and forth between his digital reproduction in Unreal Engine 5, and live-action sequences. Blurring the lines between these two dimensions is a way Epic takes inspiration from The Matrix’s lore, while also offering a serious look at the latest engine’s capabilities. During the opening, it’s hard to distinguish between what’s real, and what’s not. The gap is still there, particularly when it comes to characters’ movements, eyes and hair, even though the achievement is still impressive by today’s standards.

Car chases

Once in the Matrix, you get to play as Niobe, another familiar face from the series, and this demo’s protagonist. The playable chunk starts off with Niobe busy getting rid of a bunch of Agents chasing her car down a highway, while Trinity is doing her best driving. Players can aim at different, scripted parts of those cars, with a pistol first, and then with a machine gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytzSm_0dJQMkn500

The way gun muzzles flash and light up nearby objects is impressive, Niobe and Trinity’s facial animations are incredible, but the level of detail you can see on cars when they get damaged feels truly next-gen. Different parts of cars chasing you react in real-time in a very credible way, with bullet holes peppering the vehicle’s body and bumpers falling down the streets. Windscreens shatter and rain particle effects on the screen, and destroyed objects become green strings of code before disappearing in the Matrix. It’s outlandish.

Open world, powered by Unreal Engine 5

Once the car chase ends with a bang, players are free to explore a small open world, where they can enable and disable Unreal Engine 5 features to see what they do. This is where magic happens. Users have the ability to drive across the city (15.79 km² and 7,000 buildings), walk, and even fly the skies to appreciate the sight from above, like in a real-time photo mode. Pedestrian density (35,000 pedestrians simulated with MetaHuman) and the number of cars at traffic lights are unprecedented (45,073 parked cars, 17,000 in movement), even more than Cyberpunk 2077 before NPC and vehicles were patched out in the name of stability. This is probably what next-gen open-world games will aim at, and look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePciz_0dJQMkn500

This portion of the demo being set in an open world doesn’t influence the level of visual fidelity, though. Car crashes are extremely believable, as vehicles suffer for real-time damage, with single parts being deformed depending on the point and the strength of the impact. Lighting itself changes in real-time based on where the sun is, and you can change that on the fly through the demo settings, together with traffic and pedestrian density or the entire world’s textures. Players can find little monuments spread across the city, allowing you to learn more about the features enabled by the new graphics engine, and it should take you around 30 minutes to complete the demo, and have a consistent idea of what next-gen looks like. It’s worth noting that this 30-minute demo is just under 30GB, however, so maybe it’s unrealistic to expect this level of fidelity across a full game.

Performance is just not there

On top of the size of the thing, this level of graphical fidelity comes at a high cost. Epic clearly wanted to push the visuals as far as they will go to showcase a best-case next-gen scenario based on Unreal Engine 5. This simply wouldn’t be able to ship as a final game. Frame rate has deep drops both on foot and when driving – hell, it doesn’t even like you panning the camera. That’s not to say that, one day, video games couldn’t look this good and offer great performance at the same time. Chances are someone will get there, with more development time, know-how, and polish, someday. Right now, though, it seems easier to guess that devs working on Unreal Engine 5 console games will want to take advantage of this tech’s scalability to deliver a good degree of stability right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S356T_0dJQMkn500

Conclusions

The Matrix Awakens is the first true look at next-gen graphics, and what the newest consoles could be able to achieve when combined with Unreal Engine 5. The latest engine from Epic, which has just been implemented in Fortnite Chapter 3, is likely going to push PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to their limits, offering an impressive level of detail whether it’s a more linear adventure or an open-world game. All of this has been on paper up until a few days ago, but now fans playing on next-gen consoles can give that a free look and start dreaming of a better future.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.

